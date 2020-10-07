UPDATED: Thousands lose power after storm tears through Auburn area

Cayuga County 911 was jammed with calls after a hail storm with strong winds moved through the area just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

There were numerous reports of downed power lines and trees in the Auburn area and surrounding towns coming into the Cayuga County 911 center.

As of 2:50 p.m., New York State Electric and Gas reported more than 7,000 customers without power in the city of Auburn and the towns of Aurelius, Brutus, Montezuma, Sennett, Elbridge, Owasco and Throop. Auburn, Sennett and Throop had the bulk of the outages.

NYSEG had not posted estimated restoration times as of 4:20 p.m. as crews were responding and still assessing the situation.

The Auburn Police Department on its Facebook page asked residents to avoid traveling: "The City of Auburn and surrounding towns were hit hard with this afternoon's fast moving storm. We have dozens of trees down and traffic control signals not functioning. We ask all residents to limit their travel to necessary travel only until our Department of Public Works, NYSEG and Emergency Service units can clear the streets and answer priority calls for service. If you come across a tree down with wire involvement do not approach and call 911 immediately. Thank you for your anticipated cooperation."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}