UPDATED: Three charged after drugs seized from scene of Aurelius armed burglary

Large quantities of drugs, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency were uncovered inside the home after officers served the warrant, which state police Capt. Barry Chase said was around 11:30 a.m. The occupant of the home — 23-year-old Eric M. Prior — was arrested on three drug-related felonies.

His charges include third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class C felony, and first-degree criminal possession of marijuana, a class C felony.

Troopers and members of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and Auburn Police Department were on the scene since 6 a.m.

West Genesee Street Road was blocked to traffic between Elmhurst Drive and Half Acre Road but was reopened around 1 p.m.

Earlier, at the scene, Chase gave an update on the ongoing burglary investigation around noon. He said at that time they were investigating "a home invasion by two unknown subjects armed with a firearm," and that no one sustained any injuries.