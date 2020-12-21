UPDATED: Throop crash that injured three remains under investigation

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office is investigating an overnight automobile crash in Throop that sent three people to area hospitals.

In a Facebook post, the Throop Fire Department said it responded to a call at 2:17 a.m. Monday for a one-car rollover crash on Turnpike Road between Lewis and Power roads, near the bridge over the Owasco River.

The fire department said the vehicle was heavily damaged and three people inside were injured.

The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office was still investigating the crash as of Monday afternoon, but said crash victims' injuries, while significant, were not life threatening. Because the investigation is continuing, the sheriff's office was not yet disclosing their names.

In addition to the Throop Fire Department, AMR, TLC and Jordan ambulance and Aurelius Rescue units responded to the scene, with Mercy Flight on standby, the Facebook post said. The sheriff's office and Auburn Police Department also were at the scene, with Cayuga County 911 Center providing communication assistance. Cayuga County and Throop highway departments assisted with barricades for securing the area while rescue and investigation work was taking place.

