UPDATED: Two Auburn schools shift to remote model; rest of district may do same soon

With community spread of the coronavirus putting increasing numbers of students and staff into quarantine, Auburn's school superintendent is telling families to prepare for a possible switch to fully remote learning for the entire district.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo included that message in a call to families on Sunday in which he announced that the high school was shifting this week to its full distance learning program. On Monday night, he notified families that additional positive test results will result in Seward Elementary School being put into a remote format for the rest of this week.

Ten teachers had to go on quarantine as a result of a positive COVID-19 case at the high school, one of 11 new cases the district learned about from the Cayuga County Health Department over the weekend. The new quarantines are on top of four teachers already in quarantine, a staff shortage that made it impossible to continue the hybrid model at the high school.

"We've had a lot of trouble getting substitutes," Pirozzolo said.

The district said the high school will stay on the remote schedule through Dec. 15.