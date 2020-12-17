 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Two COVID-19 testing clinics in Cayuga County this week
COVID-19

UPDATED: Two COVID-19 testing clinics in Cayuga County this week

No-cost COVID-19 asymptomatic rapid testing clinic at Emerson Park Pavilion.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Cayuga County Health Department will hold two no-cost COVID-19 testing clinics over the next two days. 

A clinic for asymptomatic individuals is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at the Moravia Fire Department, 38 Keeler Ave. An appointment is required. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be enforced. Participants are asked to follow the signs and park on the community side of the fire department. 

Rapid testing will be performed at the clinic. Those who are tested will be asked to wait on site for up to 30 minutes to get their results. 

A second clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius. The health department is partnering with Auburn Community Hospital to conduct the drive-thru testing clinic for individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19. An appointment is required. 

To make an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on the "COVID-19 Clinics" button. When scheduling the appointment, you must provide your legal name, email address, home address, phone number and insurance information. If the policy is in another person's name, you should provide their legal name and date of birth. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each relevant field. 

For the clinic at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, you should provide a phone number so the health department can contact you if you test positive for the virus. There is also a portal system that will allow participants to access their test results.

