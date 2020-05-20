UPDATED: Two new COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County, next testing clinic scheduled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled its latest COVID-19 testing clinic for essential workers and employees who returned to work in phase one of central New York's reopening process.

The drive-thru clinic will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, May 22. Testing is by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment, go to cayugacounty.us/health and click on "COVID-19 Clinics." You must provide your name, home address, insurance information and phone number. If the insurance policy is under someone else's name, their name and date of birth should be included in the submission. If you don't have insurance, write "no insurance" in each required field.

When selecting an appointment on the health department's website, there are three appointments for each time slot. If one is full, select a different option.

The clinic is open to essential workers, which the department says includes but isn't limited to health care providers, first responders, law enforcement, correction officers, restaurant workers, convenience and hardware store employees and grocery store workers.