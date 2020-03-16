UPDATED: Two Onondaga County residents test positive for coronavirus

Two people — a husband and wife — are the first Onondaga County residents to test positive for the novel coronavirus.
A woman in her 70s went to an emergency room in Syracuse after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was tested for COVID-19 and discharged, according to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.
The county received notification Monday that the woman tested positive for COVID-19.
"The patient has significant symptoms and is being sent to the hospital," said Gupta, who also noted that the woman has a "significant underlying medical history."
Gupta declined to say where the woman is hospitalized or where she lives. She explained that she didn't want the community to be complacent if it's not in their city, town or village.
Her message to the community: "It's here."
Later Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the husband of the woman also tested positive for COVID-19.
"The patient has been in isolation at home," McMahon said. "This finding was not unexpected due to close contact with his wife. This transmission demonstrates why it is so important to practice personal protection measures and social distancing."
The symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever and shortness of breath. While health experts say most people will experience mild symptoms, seniors and those with compromised immune systems who contract the virus could have severe symptoms.
Health officials are investigating to determine any contacts the woman had with others in the community. Gupta noted that the woman has no travel history, which means she likely contracted the virus in Onondaga County.
After learning of the first confirmed case of the coronavirus, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon will issue an executive order to close schools effective at 4 p.m. Monday. He had issued an order on Saturday to close schools at 4 p.m. Friday, March 20. But with the presence of the coronavirus in the community, schools will close early.
McMahon also said he'll issue an executive order "formalizing common sense." If a person is tested for COVID-19, they will be required to quarantine. Failure to abide by the quarantine is a class B misdemeanor.
Onondaga County will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit crowds in gathering spaces to no more than 50 people.
There are at least 20 counties and New York City that have at least one confirmed case of the coronavirus. On Monday, Ontario County also announced its first positive test.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.