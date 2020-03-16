UPDATED: Two Onondaga County residents test positive for coronavirus

Two people — a husband and wife — are the first Onondaga County residents to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

A woman in her 70s went to an emergency room in Syracuse after experiencing symptoms of the coronavirus. She was tested for COVID-19 and discharged, according to Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta.

The county received notification Monday that the woman tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patient has significant symptoms and is being sent to the hospital," said Gupta, who also noted that the woman has a "significant underlying medical history."

Gupta declined to say where the woman is hospitalized or where she lives. She explained that she didn't want the community to be complacent if it's not in their city, town or village.

Her message to the community: "It's here."

Later Monday, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced that the husband of the woman also tested positive for COVID-19.

"The patient has been in isolation at home," McMahon said. "This finding was not unexpected due to close contact with his wife. This transmission demonstrates why it is so important to practice personal protection measures and social distancing."