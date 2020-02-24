UPDATED: Two people injured when vehicle crashes into house in Fleming

Two people were taken to the hospital after their automobile veered off a road and crashed into a house in Fleming Monday afternoon.

The crash took place on state Route 38 between Stone School Road and Wyckoff Road. The state Department of Transportation reported that stretch of the road was opened at 6:30 p.m. after being closed in both directions at 4:30 p.m.

A witness who lives next to the house that was hit said she saw the vehicle, which was heading south, veer off the road, hit a utility pole and then crash into the second story of the house. No one was inside the house, which is used as a seasonal residence.

Two people were in the car, a female driver and a male passenger. The woman was transported to Auburn Community Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the passenger declined medical assistance but was also transported to the hospital with the driver.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It's suspected that, due to a distraction, the driver first veered into the lane of oncoming traffic and then over-corrected to get back into the right lane, said Sgt. Tim Axton of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle then "failed to negotiate a curb," Axton said.