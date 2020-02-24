UPDATED: Two people injured when vehicle crashes into house in Fleming

Two people were taken to the hospital after their automobile veered off a road and crashed into a house in Fleming Monday afternoon.
The crash took place on state Route 38 between Stone School Road and Wyckoff Road. The state Department of Transportation reported that stretch of the road was opened at 6:30 p.m. after being closed in both directions at 4:30 p.m.
A witness who lives next to the house that was hit said she saw the vehicle, which was heading south, veer off the road, hit a utility pole and then crash into the second story of the house. No one was inside the house, which is used as a seasonal residence.
Two people were in the car, a female driver and a male passenger. The woman was transported to Auburn Community Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, and the passenger declined medical assistance but was also transported to the hospital with the driver.
It's suspected that, due to a distraction, the driver first veered into the lane of oncoming traffic and then over-corrected to get back into the right lane, said Sgt. Tim Axton of the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle then "failed to negotiate a curb," Axton said.
He said vehicle and traffic citations will be issued as a result of the incident. The Fleming Fire Department said the owner of the property, who lives in Auburn, was notified of the crash.
The vehicle struck rocks and an embankment along the driveway that caused fluids to leak into and onto the house. The firefighters on scene cleared the fluids away. The utility pole also sustained "very minor damage" after getting clipped by the vehicle, the department said.
The Cayuga County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police had investigators on the scene. The Cayuga County 911 Center, AMR ambulance, Cayuga County Emergency Management, and the fire departments for Fleming, Owasco and Moravia responded to the crash.
Axton said emergency management is often used to coordinate efforts for "large-scale" incidents.