UPDATED: Western NY attorney Barnes killed in plane crash

Buffalo attorney Stephen Barnes and his niece were killed Friday when the small airplane Barnes was piloting crashed in Genesee County, his longtime law partner Ross M. Cellino Jr. and his ex-wife, Ruth Barnes, confirmed Friday afternoon.
“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Steve Barnes in a plane crash,” Cellino said in a statement emailed to The Buffalo News. “Steve and I worked together for many years at our firm. He was always a fearless advocate for his clients. His passing is a significant loss for the legal community. Steve’s greatest accomplishment was his three children … Steve is survived by his longtime partner, Ellen Sturm, also an attorney at our firm.
“Equally heartbreaking is the passing of Elizabeth Barnes, sister of Brian Barnes and daughter of Rich Barnes, Steve’s brother and an attorney at our firm.
“All of us at Cellino and Barnes are deeply saddened. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Barnes family during this difficult time.”
Law enforcement sources have not identified anyone who was on board the plane.
Emergency crews are on the scene of the plane crash off of Boyce Road in the Genesee County Town of Pembroke.
During a briefing this afternoon, Genesee County Sheriff William Sheron said officials from the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to arrive at the crash scene Saturday. Sheron said the airplane was “pretty much disintegrated” and added: “There’s not much left at all.”
The report of a small plane crash came in at 11:45 a.m., according to the Genesee County Sheriff's Department. The plane is in a wooded area about a mile off the road near the Genesee Street intersection, the sheriff's office said.
A plane registered at the same address as the Cellino and Barnes law firm departed Manchester, N.H., at 10:18 a.m., according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. A visualization of the flight shows the plane flew in a straight line from Manchester to Genesee County, where the flight path turned sharply northward. The visualization shows the flight ending far to the northeast of its destination, Buffalo Niagara International Airport.
Responding to the scene were the Genesee County Sheriff's Department, Genesee County Emergency Management, State Police, Federal Aviation Administration, Mercy Flight, state Department of Environmental Conservation and the Corfu, East Pembroke, Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments.
In Washington, the National Transportation Safety Board announced that it is investigating the crash. The agency also said in a tweet that the plane involved was a Socata TBM 700 aircraft.
According to the company's website, the Socata TBM700 is a six-passenger, single-engine turboprop plane. With a range of 1,305 nautical miles, the plane is largely used as a business aircraft. "The TBM 700 slips into 2,800 ft strips or mountain airports where business jets dare not follow," the company website says.
Barnes was one of two founding partners of Cellino & Barnes, which had 53 lawyers employed in New York State in five offices: in Buffalo, Rochester, New York City and in the Long Island communities of Melville and Garden City.
Barnes and partner Ross M. Cellino Jr. negotiated an agreement in mid-March to break up the firm and divide it into two separate firms.
