UPDATED: Western NY attorney Barnes killed in plane crash

Buffalo attorney Stephen Barnes and his niece were killed Friday when the small airplane Barnes was piloting crashed in Genesee County, his longtime law partner Ross M. Cellino Jr. and his ex-wife, Ruth Barnes, confirmed Friday afternoon.

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the tragic passing of Steve Barnes in a plane crash,” Cellino said in a statement emailed to The Buffalo News. “Steve and I worked together for many years at our firm. He was always a fearless advocate for his clients. His passing is a significant loss for the legal community. Steve’s greatest accomplishment was his three children … Steve is survived by his longtime partner, Ellen Sturm, also an attorney at our firm.

“Equally heartbreaking is the passing of Elizabeth Barnes, sister of Brian Barnes and daughter of Rich Barnes, Steve’s brother and an attorney at our firm.

“All of us at Cellino and Barnes are deeply saddened. My thoughts and prayers are with the entire Barnes family during this difficult time.”

Law enforcement sources have not identified anyone who was on board the plane.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the plane crash off of Boyce Road in the Genesee County Town of Pembroke.