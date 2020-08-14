UPK grants for Port Byron, other schools released by state; some funding may be cut

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funding for the Port Byron Central School District's universal pre-kindergarten program for the upcoming school year was released by the state so the district will be able to hold full-day instruction for 4-year-olds. However, the district could potentially lose some of that funding.

It was previously unclear if districts who normally receive state grants for UPK programs were going to get that money this year. The district said in a post on its Facebook page Friday the grants were released that day, so it will be able to offer instruction. The district has had UPK for years.

District Superintendent Neil O'Brien previously said there wasn't any word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the status of the funding, adding the program is "critical in our educational plan."

O'Brien said Friday the district is relieved they will be able to offer the program this year, but there is a caveat.

"The governor has not promised that it will be fully funded. There is sort of an asterisk next to it like anything with state aid right now that likely 20% will be reduced," he said.