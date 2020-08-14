UPK grants for Port Byron, other schools released by state; some funding may be cut

Funding for the Port Byron Central School District's universal pre-kindergarten program for the upcoming school year was released by the state so the district will be able to hold full-day instruction for 4-year-olds. However, the district could potentially lose some of that funding.
It was previously unclear if districts who normally receive state grants for UPK programs were going to get that money this year. The district said in a post on its Facebook page Friday the grants were released that day, so it will be able to offer instruction. The district has had UPK for years.
District Superintendent Neil O'Brien previously said there wasn't any word from Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the status of the funding, adding the program is "critical in our educational plan."
O'Brien said Friday the district is relieved they will be able to offer the program this year, but there is a caveat.
"The governor has not promised that it will be fully funded. There is sort of an asterisk next to it like anything with state aid right now that likely 20% will be reduced," he said.
The potential threat has been common for state funds in light of the state's financial strain amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, Cuomo's office announced earlier this year the governor will be able to announce adjustments to school aid on a quarterly basis. Cuomo had said on different occasions that foundation aid to districts could be lowered by 20%. O'Brien said Friday districts were warned that 20% or more of the UPK funding could be held back.
A major way the district has improved learning over the past decade, O'Brien said, is work they've done for early literacy at age 4, adding Port Byron was one of the first local districts with full-day UPK.
About 30 children were already enrolled for this fall. O'Brien said he sent robocalls about Friday's UPK news the students' parents. The district was already prepared to proceed with the program, he said, they just needed the money. If they lose funding, the district couldn't cut any children. The grant requires the district serve any 4-year-old enrolled in the program provided they reside in the district, O'Brien said.
Overall, the district is happy to have the funds.
"It's important to our community and our kids to get the literacy program kicked off at 4-years-old," he said. "At the end of the day, we're fortunate that we can do online or in-person (instruction) and do it well."
Additionally, Port Byron is set to hold all of its required public meetings for its fall reopening plan on the same day, according to the district's website. The meetings are set for Aug. 18 at noon, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., through the video conferencing platform Zoom. Cuomo said last week that although all districts will be able to reopen in September, they each need to hold at least three discussions with parents about the plans before Aug. 21.
