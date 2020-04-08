Upstate NY dairy farms forced to dump milk

“The plants that can run are taking all that they can and if the co-op can’t find a home for it, we have to dump it,” he said. “The actual milk price we’re getting has probably dropped at least $5 per hundredweight.”

But the farms in the cooperative are still getting paid.

“We do get paid, but it will be less because the co-op doesn’t get paid and they need to break even on it,” Young said. However, it likely won’t be enough to keep farms in business.

“If this goes on more than a month or two, we’re all going to be out of business — there won’t be any of us left,” Fouts said. “We’ve been barely breaking even for the last four or five years because of milk prices, and now this.”

Fouts said he makes around 50,000 pounds of milk a day or about 500 hundredweight. If it’s gone down $5 per hundredweight, Fouts said he would lose about $2,500 a day.

“That’s a lot of money,” he said.

However, the organic milk industry hasn’t been hit, yet, said Kathy Arnold, who owns Twin Oaks Dairy Farm in Truxton. She’s not expecting the organic industry to take a hit either.