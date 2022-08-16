Upstate NY poison center seeing increase in calls for children taking edible marijuana

A Syracuse-based poison control center said widespread availability and attractive packaging of edible marijuana products have led to an increase in cases of children consuming dangerously high doses of TCH.

The Upstate New York Poison Center on Tuesday said it has seen a sharp increase in the number of calls for children and teens who have eaten marijuana edibles. Calls have increased nearly sixfold from almost four years ago for people 19 and younger, and the change from 2019 to 2022 is even higher for children 5 and under.

In a news release, the center said it handled just seven cases in 2019 and as of early August this year has received 64 calls and is on pace to handle the highest number of cases for marijuana edibles in its 65-year history.

“There are multiple factors at play as for why we are seeing an increase in calls. Some of the biggest reasons why we think there is this increase is because these products are more readily available and many products have enticing packaging,” Dr. Vince Calleo, medical director of the Upstate New York Poison Center, said in a statement. “No matter the reason, our number one concern right now is for the pediatric population because marijuana can have serious effects on their small bodies.”

Because edible THC products often look like candy or sweets, children tend to eat more than what is considered a single “dose” for an adult. These edible products look appealing to young children, and many times, children don’t stop at just one. The center said that it is important to remember that unlike smoked marijuana, the effects of edibles may not kick in for almost 90 minutes. Pediatric exposures to edible THC products frequently require a trip to a healthcare facility. In young children, marijuana can cause changes in blood pressure and heart rate, severe tiredness, trouble breathing and even coma.

“It’s easy to forget and leave something out on a table or a counter, but please remember to treat marijuana products just like a dangerous medication," Calleo said. "Kids are curious and can’t normally tell the difference between products with and without THC. Up high and out of reach of children is the best place to store all cannabis-related products. Placing THC edibles in medication lock boxes can decrease the chances of children accidentally eating them.”

The poison center is staffed by trained registered nurses, pharmacists and physicians who have completed training on how to handle a poisoning call for marijuana edibles and when to send someone to a healthcare facility.

If you are over 21 and choose to have marijuana edibles (i.e., gummies, cannabis oil for baking, weed candies) remember:

• Keep all marijuana containing products up high and out of reach of children

• Consider buying a medication lock box, or learn how to obtain a free one at the center's website.

If you suspect a child has swallowed any form of marijuana, call the center at (800) 222-1222. Remember that symptoms/reactions are often delayed.