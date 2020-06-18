Upstate NY police department to pro-actively post personnel records online

“We realized, as an accredited police department, we’re already doing what they’re passing,” he said.

Williams said the release of records would not be as much of a concern to officer morale or recruitment as what he described as current attitudes toward police.

Palmieri said the move was indicative of the city’s progressive approach to policing. He cited the department’s early use of body-worn cameras as well as the city’s Access and Inclusion Committee, which had held a summit earlier this year on community-police relations.

“What happens after something like this, it always looks like we're being reactive,” committee chairman Anthony Colon said. “But, quite honestly, this has been a discussion that we had started five years ago, and it just it's just running parallel now with what's going on in the community in the country.”

Palmieri said he believes the web postings will be a first for any city in the state.

Some databases do exist across the United States created by nonprofits or news organizations using data from leaked records or lawsuits, such as CAPstat (Cop Accountability Project statistics) in New York City or Chicago’s Citizens Police Data Project.

“I think it's very important because people are looking for transparency,” Palmieri said. “And I think this reflects the fact that we're not afraid.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0