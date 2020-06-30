Upstate NY prison converted back to use for adult inmates

He said the state put millions of dollars into converting Adirondack Correctional, but the facility was not used the best way it could be as an adolescent facility.

Little said there is now only one adolescent facility operational, in western New York.

OCFS takes on youth

Jones and Little said they have not heard much about how the transition has gone for OCFS because they’ve been focused on the coronavirus the past few months.

Jones said the office likely has good rehabilitation programs for the adolescents but wondered if they had the right security capability.

There are seven secure and specialized OCFS detention centers throughout the state in Albany, Erie, Monroe, Nassau, Onondaga and Westchester counties and New York City.

Little said OCFS was given youthful offenders in a similar move around five years ago, and that at the time the office was not equipped to handle that population. She said decisions were made that drew criticism, such as having dances and other “rewarding” actions.

She said changes have been made in policy and administration, and she now believes OCFS is prepared to hold the youthful offenders.