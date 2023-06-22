Researchers from SUNY Oswego and SUNY Cortland will work with the U.S. Geological Survey and other entities on a conservation and restoration project focused on native fish species in the Great Lakes.

According to a news release, the project is funded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Great Lakes Restoration Initiative through a $634,546 USGS grant. The project aims to foster collaboration with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, the US EPA and the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe.

SUNY Oswego biological sciences faculty member Dr. Nicholas Sard is leading the project, and the grant is eligible to be extended on an annual basis through five years.

Much of the work will take place at the USGS Great Lakes Science Center’s Tunison Lake Ontario Biological Station-Cortland, near SUNY Cortland and offers an opportunity for the institutions, faculty and students to partner on research. The project will involve developing and testing technologies to improve the outcomes of rearing native fish in hatcheries and introducing them into natural environments.

“Great Lakes fisheries are worth $7 billion and support over 75,000 jobs annually,” Sard said in a statement. “Impediments like habitat destruction, overfishing and interactions with invasive species have drastically reduced population sizes and, in some cases, resulted in the extinction of native prey fish species. This project seeks to restore native fish populations like Atlantic salmon, cisco, bloater and kiyi, among other species, by studying remediation actions to overcome these impediments.”

The project will examine what challenges currently hinder restoration efforts for imperiled fishes, as well as develop tools and approaches to better overcome such obstacles, which ultimately promotes a robust Great Lakes food web. Accordingly, such work benefits all those living in the Great Lakes region, including more than 30 million people in the U.S. and Canada connected to these freshwater bodies.

Participating students will receive research experience and stipends, but also can expand their professional networks by working with partner agencies, among other opportunities.

“Students benefit from involvement in this project by gaining experience rearing native fish in hatcheries and studying ways we can improve restoration efforts directly in the Great Lakes,” Sard said. “Students will develop communication skills by presenting their research at a symposium at the end of the summer.”

Sard said his role in leading the project includes participating on an inter-organizational science priority panel with partner agencies and organizations that will help identify the highest priority science topics for the partners to tackle together.

As a conservation geneticist, he already has ongoing experience leading projects involving “the development and implementation of innovative tools and approaches to aid in conservation efforts such as developing methods to unambiguously identify species, especially at early life stages and identifying all fish produced in hatcheries so that measures of success can be tracked after individuals are released,” he said.