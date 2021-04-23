Uptick in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases among children linked to in-person learning

There are six Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School students who have tested positive for COVID-19 over a four-day period, according to Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor. Following contact tracing investigations, it was determined that 64 students had to quarantine for 10-days.

O'Connor said Weedsport schools will remain open for in-person learning.

Cayuga County had 29 new cases in two days, the health department said Friday. There are 146 active cases, up from 135 two days ago.

The county reported five COVID-related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital. There have been no new virus-related deaths since early March.

The uptick in cases is occurring as the county continues its vaccination efforts. As of Friday, about 40% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A little over 30% have been fully vaccinated.

"This virus is contagious in nature and we've seen several outbreaks due to people gathering together or riding in the same vehicle with non-household members unmasked," the health department wrote in its update. "Please continue to practice preventive behavior such as wearing face covers around people you do not live with, social distance, stay home when you are ill, wash your hands and get vaccinated."

