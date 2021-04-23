Uptick in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases among children linked to in-person learning

The Cayuga County Health Department said Friday that there is a connection between the increased number of COVID-19 cases among school-aged children and in-person classes.
The department previously announced this week that a "significant number" of the county's recent COVID-19 cases are school-aged children. A chart released on Friday shows that more than one-quarter (27%) of cases from April 14 to April 21 were among residents under age 20.
"The majority of the younger individuals that have been recently identified as COVID-positive cases are those who spend a great deal of their time in a school setting and most have been symptomatic," the department wrote in its latest situational update.
There has been a range of symptoms reported, including congestion, a runny nose and sore throat. Health officials explained that the symptoms could be confused for allergies.
Most of the school districts in Cayuga County haven't disclosed whether there have been any new COVID-19 cases. But there are active cases in the Moravia and Weedsport school districts.
Moravia announced this week that there was a positive COVID-19 case in sixth grade. Because of the case, all sixth-grade students shifted to remote learning for Thursday and Friday.
There are six Weedsport Jr.-Sr. High School students who have tested positive for COVID-19 over a four-day period, according to Weedsport Superintendent Shaun O'Connor. Following contact tracing investigations, it was determined that 64 students had to quarantine for 10-days.
O'Connor said Weedsport schools will remain open for in-person learning.
Cayuga County had 29 new cases in two days, the health department said Friday. There are 146 active cases, up from 135 two days ago.
The county reported five COVID-related hospitalizations at Auburn Community Hospital. There have been no new virus-related deaths since early March.
The uptick in cases is occurring as the county continues its vaccination efforts. As of Friday, about 40% of residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. A little over 30% have been fully vaccinated.
"This virus is contagious in nature and we've seen several outbreaks due to people gathering together or riding in the same vehicle with non-household members unmasked," the health department wrote in its update. "Please continue to practice preventive behavior such as wearing face covers around people you do not live with, social distance, stay home when you are ill, wash your hands and get vaccinated."
