Uptick in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings, sports, travel

After six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in three days, the Cayuga County Health Department is urging residents to remain vigilant during the pandemic.

The cases include a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s, two teenagers and two children. The six county residents live outside of Auburn.

The health department noted in its situational update Monday that each of the cases has "multiple contacts," meaning that others may have been exposed to the virus. The number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered for people who had direct contact with positive cases, increased from 23 to 30 since Friday.

According to the department, the recent cases that have been confirmed over the past few weeks include people who traveled and returned to Cayuga County, teens who played in sporting events and individuals who attended gatherings.