Uptick in Cayuga County COVID-19 cases linked to gatherings, sports, travel

After six new confirmed COVID-19 cases in three days, the Cayuga County Health Department is urging residents to remain vigilant during the pandemic.
The cases include a man in his 30s, a woman in her 20s, two teenagers and two children. The six county residents live outside of Auburn.
The health department noted in its situational update Monday that each of the cases has "multiple contacts," meaning that others may have been exposed to the virus. The number of people in mandatory quarantine, which is ordered for people who had direct contact with positive cases, increased from 23 to 30 since Friday.
According to the department, the recent cases that have been confirmed over the past few weeks include people who traveled and returned to Cayuga County, teens who played in sporting events and individuals who attended gatherings.
"This uptick in cases is a reminder that we must not get complacent about preventing COVID-19," the department said. "Activities we participate in during our free time and on weekends impacts our home life and our work life now more than ever. As contact tracing investigations have revealed, individuals and families can feel overwhelmed with the diagnosis of COVID-19. Equally as overwhelming to the diagnosis are the steps each contact needs to take in order to prevent further exposure."
The department reminded the public to maintain social distancing while indoors and outdoors and wear a face covering when you can't stay six feet apart. Health officials also highlighted the increased risk of exposure as people attend more gatherings, children participate in more activities and residents make more trips to stores.
For businesses, the health department repeated that gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited. Restaurants and houses of worship are subject to other regulations issued by the state.
Face coverings are required for people over age 2 who are in public settings and can't maintain social distancing.
"Business owners and operators are required to uphold these regulations or deny admittance to the business," the department said. "Enforcement action against violators has begun." The enforcement measures and the businesses that have violated the guidelines weren't disclosed.
Cayuga County has reported 147 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March, nine of which are active. One person is hospitalized. There have been 135 people discharged from mandatory isolation after recovering from their illness.
There have been three COVID-19 deaths in the county.
