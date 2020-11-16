Uptick in COVID-19 cases presents challenges for Cayuga County health officials

With a small staff and large numbers of cases and contacts — there are more than 100 active cases and over 600 people in quarantine, according to the county's latest update — the health department is struggling to keep up with the outbreak.

"What we reported on Friday are all the cases that we were able to finish contacting," said Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director. "We did finish contacting the remaining ones on Saturday. Without question, we are not able to contact the people in quarantine often on the same day that we're speaking with the people in isolation. We're doing what we can, but there is some delay. We know it's not unique to us.

"Oftentimes, people may hear that they are potentially exposed to someone who is positive and may need to go into quarantine. We appreciate their awareness and concern and we encourage people if they think they've been exposed to someone to act as if they have been. We will connect at some point, but it may take us a couple of days."

The primary reason for the delay is staffing, Cuddy said, but they are getting more help. The department has recently hired new employees who are assisting with the COVID-19 response. They also have new employees who are starting this week.