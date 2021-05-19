'Uptick in interest' in COVID-19 vaccine among Cayuga County students

As the Cayuga County Health Department prepares for COVID-19 vaccination clinics at local schools, it is seeing more interest in the vaccine among eligible students.
Nancy Purdy, the health department's director of community health services, said Tuesday that they were planning to vaccinate an average of 20 students per school. But there is more demand now that children ages 12-17 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine.
The department, which will hold vaccination clinics at Cayuga County-area schools next week, will receive doses of the Pfizer vaccine from Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Purdy said they will pick up doses twice a week.
"We've been told that whatever we need will be available," she added.
The number of doses needed for the clinics is a "moving target," according to Purdy. When the vaccination clinics were announced last week, Cayuga County Public Health Director Kathleen Cuddy said that school districts would distribute consent forms to parents. Because eligible students are minors, consent from a parent or guardian is required. The forms that are returned will determine the number of doses requested for the clinics.
Ralph Battista, a member of the health board, inquired about the health department's strategy to get more students vaccinated. He referred to a news story about Hamilton County in upstate New York and how it has a high vaccination rate. The county has a total population of more than 4,400 people and 60% of its residents are fully vaccinated.
Local leaders in Hamilton County credited a community-wide effort that educated residents and provided access to vaccination clinics. Purdy thinks there is a similar explanation for why there is growing interest in the vaccine among Cayuga County-area students.
"When I talked to the nursing staffs (on Monday), they know these students and they know these parents," she said. "We have some educators working within in the school on the same wavelength. By interaction, we can influence and I think we're seeing that."
Purdy explained that the vaccination clinics next week are a "first swing" to get students their first doses of the vaccine. With Pfizer, a second dose is required three weeks after the first is administered. For students who get their first dose at an upcoming clinic, they will be due for their second dose in mid-June — before the school year ends.
But the health department knows the students who attend the initial clinics won't be the last to get vaccinated. Purdy compared it to the situation with farmworkers. When the department held an initial round of vaccination clinics for farmworkers, there were some who declined to get the vaccine. After the clinics were held, they changed their stance and now want to get vaccinated.
When the department holds its second-dose clinics for farmworkers, Purdy said they administer first doses of the vaccine to those who reversed their position.
"We're just happy to be vaccinating them," she said. "We're accommodating them. We expect the same in the school scene."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.