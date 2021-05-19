'Uptick in interest' in COVID-19 vaccine among Cayuga County students

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ralph Battista, a member of the health board, inquired about the health department's strategy to get more students vaccinated. He referred to a news story about Hamilton County in upstate New York and how it has a high vaccination rate. The county has a total population of more than 4,400 people and 60% of its residents are fully vaccinated.

Local leaders in Hamilton County credited a community-wide effort that educated residents and provided access to vaccination clinics. Purdy thinks there is a similar explanation for why there is growing interest in the vaccine among Cayuga County-area students.

"When I talked to the nursing staffs (on Monday), they know these students and they know these parents," she said. "We have some educators working within in the school on the same wavelength. By interaction, we can influence and I think we're seeing that."

Purdy explained that the vaccination clinics next week are a "first swing" to get students their first doses of the vaccine. With Pfizer, a second dose is required three weeks after the first is administered. For students who get their first dose at an upcoming clinic, they will be due for their second dose in mid-June — before the school year ends.