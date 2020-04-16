USDA allows Cayuga Nation to begin hemp production

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cayuga Nation has received approval from the federal government to begin growing, producing and marketing hemp on its land.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a hemp production plan submitted by the nation as allowed under the 2018 federal farm bill. The law allows cannabis to be grown under a USDA-approved plan as long as it meets the legal definition of hemp, which means it has less than 0.3% THC content, which is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.

Hemp can be used to make a wide variety of products, from apparel to food to CBD oils. The Cayuga Nation has not yet determined where it will grow its hemp, how much it would cultivate or to whom it might sell the product, attorney Lee Alcott said Thursday. The nation owns properties in Cayuga and Seneca counties.

The USDA approval gives tribal governments control over hemp production without oversight from local or state governments.