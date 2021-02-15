USDA seeks Cayuga County OK to monitor for pest that attacks cherries

An invasive pest that has destroyed up to 100 percent of cherry crops in some parts of Europe is on the radar of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the agency is hoping for help from Cayuga County to monitor its prevalence.

The Cayuga County Legislature this month is considering a resolution to grant the USDA permission to install European cherry fruit fly traps on county-owned lands. The department is attempting to place up to 2,000 such traps in central and western New York.

The trapping program's goal goes beyond killing the flies, which burrow into cherries and some other similar fruits and cause them to rot. The agency is also trying to get a better handle on where the invasive is located within the United States.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The pest was first discovered in western New York in 2017. It was found in Ontario, Canada, the year before that.