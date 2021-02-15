USDA seeks Cayuga County OK to monitor for pest that attacks cherries

An invasive pest that has destroyed up to 100 percent of cherry crops in some parts of Europe is on the radar of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the agency is hoping for help from Cayuga County to monitor its prevalence.
The Cayuga County Legislature this month is considering a resolution to grant the USDA permission to install European cherry fruit fly traps on county-owned lands. The department is attempting to place up to 2,000 such traps in central and western New York.
The trapping program's goal goes beyond killing the flies, which burrow into cherries and some other similar fruits and cause them to rot. The agency is also trying to get a better handle on where the invasive is located within the United States.
The pest was first discovered in western New York in 2017. It was found in Ontario, Canada, the year before that.
"The recently detected European Fruit Fly is a major threat to the economic stability of the commercial cherry industry in New York State and across the country, including the commercial stonefruit sectors in northern Cayuga County and our neighboring counties," the county resolution allowed the trapping program states. "The Cayuga County Legislature wishes to support the placing of ECFF traps to monitor and determine the presence of this invasive pest in Cayuga County and adjacent areas."
The county Legislature's Planning and Economic Development Committee approved the resolution at its meeting last week. The measure also needs the OK of the Ways and Means Committee this week and the full Legislature next week.