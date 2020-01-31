Used Car King plans March opening for new Elbridge dealership

One of the largest used car sellers in central New York is coming to Elbridge at a site with a long auto sales history.

Sun Auto Group recently began renovations on the dealership property at 1465 Route 5 in the town of Elbridge, a property that has been the home of Pirro and Summit Ford dealerships. In March it will open as Used Car King West.

The Elbridge dealership joins Sun's Used Car King sites in Cicero and Cortland. The company operates Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, where it also sells some used vehicles.

Sun Auto owner Todd Caputo said he's been looking to open a Used Car King location west of Syracuse for several years, but hadn't found an available property with enough lot space. That changed with the availability of the Elbridge site, which is still owned by Summit but hasn't been used as a dealership for 10 years.

"That's a space where I can put a lot of cars," Caputo said, adding that he expects to have about 200 vehicles on the site.

For now, Caputo is leasing the site from Summit with an option to buy, which he expects he will exercise at some point.