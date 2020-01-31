Used Car King plans March opening for new Elbridge dealership

One of the largest used car sellers in central New York is coming to Elbridge at a site with a long auto sales history.
Sun Auto Group recently began renovations on the dealership property at 1465 Route 5 in the town of Elbridge, a property that has been the home of Pirro and Summit Ford dealerships. In March it will open as Used Car King West.
The Elbridge dealership joins Sun's Used Car King sites in Cicero and Cortland. The company operates Sun Chevrolet in Chittenango, where it also sells some used vehicles.
Sun Auto owner Todd Caputo said he's been looking to open a Used Car King location west of Syracuse for several years, but hadn't found an available property with enough lot space. That changed with the availability of the Elbridge site, which is still owned by Summit but hasn't been used as a dealership for 10 years.
"That's a space where I can put a lot of cars," Caputo said, adding that he expects to have about 200 vehicles on the site.
You have free articles remaining.
For now, Caputo is leasing the site from Summit with an option to buy, which he expects he will exercise at some point.
Currently, the dealership is undergoing extensive renovations, with the goal of being ready to open by the first week of March, Caputo said. For much of its 40-year existence, the site was home to a Pirro Ford dealership. Summit Auto purchased the property in 2006 and sold new Fords there until 2010, when it bought the former H&L Ford on Grant Avenue in Auburn and consolidated the Elbridge business into that site.
Summit has continued to own the building, operating a service and body shop there and leasing space to other businesses. Caputo said the Summit body shop will continue to operate at the back of the main building after Used Car King West opens. Another business, Mid-State Towing and Service Center, will also continue operating.
Caputo said the Elbridge dealership will employ 15 people. On-site inventory will be primarily late-model, low-mileage vehicles priced between $8,000 and $35,000.
One of the location's attractions for Caputo is the high volume of traffic that passes by on Route 5, which is a major commuter route for people between Auburn and Syracuse.
"We're getting a lot of great feedback," he said "I think we're going to do very well there."