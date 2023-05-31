Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Police charged a Utica man with a felony for allegedly driving while intoxicated with a child in his vehicle.

New York State Police on Wednesday said that troopers from the Auburn barracks responded to a motor vehicle accident on Wise Road in the town of Ira on May 29 and found a driver to be intoxicated.

Felix M. Munoz, 28, of Utica, was arrested for driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child, and several traffic infractions.

Troopers said Munoz was transported to the Cayuga County Jail for arraignment.