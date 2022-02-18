Vaccination clinics for Cayuga County families to be held during school break

As part of an ongoing effort to get more children vaccinated against COVID-19, the Cayuga County Health Department has scheduled two clinics during the upcoming winter school break.

On Monday, Feb. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Events Center at the Fingerlakes Mall, a clinic will offer Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for children from 5 to 11 years old; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for those 12 years and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for people 18 and older.

A clinic on Friday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to Noon will have Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for those 5 to 11; and Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for individuals 12 and older.

The clinics will be located in the former Spirit Halloween store. There will be no access from inside the mall, so people are asked to enter through the back of the mall near the movie theaters.

These clinics will accept walk-ins or appointments may be made ahead of time at cayugacounty.us/health.

These clinics are restricted to Cayuga County residents, and visitors are asked to bring their insurance card and a vaccine card if receiving a second dose or booster.

The county is participating in the statewide #VaxForKids program which encourages children ages 5 and up to get their COVID-19 vaccine as a means to prevent serious illness. The health department reminds the public that the CDC has authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 and recommends the Pfizer booster dose for ages 12 and up five months after they receive their second dose.

The state Department of Health reports that 23.8% of Cayuga County children ages 5-11 are full vaccinated, compared with 31.6% statewide. For the ages 12-17 group, the county's full vaccination rate is 53.7% while the state's is 68.7%.

The availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department. Individuals are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

