Van Halen and Cayuga County: Rock legends had many ties to area

Jimmie Dagnesi was sitting with Eddie Van Halen one afternoon in 1982 when the legendary guitarist pulled a bottle of Southern Comfort out of his denim jacket.
As they shared sips, Dagnesi thanked him. Not just for the booze, but for the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Van Halen gave to Dagnesi and his bandmates in Joe Whiting and the Bandit Band. Led by the Skaneateles native, and with Dagnesi on bass, the band opened 32 shows of that year's Hide Your Sheep Tour promoting the album "Diver Down."
Eddie could be aloof, but he was always nice, Dagnesi told The Citizen on Thursday. The guitarist never treated him or his bandmates the way one might expect to be treated by a member of maybe the biggest rock act in America at the time. That afternoon, however, Eddie was still quick to correct Dagnesi about one thing.
"He said, 'Don't call me Eddie. Call me Edward. That's my name,'" Dagnesi said. "For me, it was very cool and surreal to have this guy, as big a star as he was, to just be this down-to-earth friend."
That afternoon has been on Dagnesi's mind since Tuesday, when Eddie passed away from throat cancer at the age of 65. And the Geneva resident, who performs in Cayuga County with his band, Bad JuJu, is just one local connection to Van Halen. The late icon made several as he and the band he co-founded toured the world, sold more than 80 million albums and inspired countless musicians.
Another one of those connections is Ron Thompson, who moved from Auburn to Nashville two years ago. He also toured with Van Halen, two years after Joe Whiting and the Bandit Band, opening 52 concerts as the drummer of The Velcros. Both local bands had agent David Rezak and late Syracuse promoter Jack Belle to thank for putting them on Van Halen's radar, Thompson said.
But opening for them still wasn't an easy gig to land. Thompson said their singer at the time, David Lee Roth, told him the band picked The Velcros from more than 2,000 audition tapes.
"He had a tendency to exaggerate," Thompson said of Roth with a chuckle. "Still, we were coming out of our skin to be involved with them. We got really freaking lucky."
The tour The Velcros joined was promoting maybe Van Halen's biggest album ever, "1984." No. 1 hit "Jump" was everywhere at the time, Thompson said. By that point, the band couldn't go out in public. But in dressing rooms and hotels, Eddie was a friendly presence, often jamming with The Velcros during rehearsals. He even offered to produce music for the band, and invited Thompson and bandmate Jimmy Frech to his Los Angeles home and recording studio. However, Roth's departure from Van Halen the following year would prevent those plans from ever happening.
Support Local Journalism
Thompson also recalled standing on the side of the stage to watch Van Halen perform. As a drummer, his attention gravitated to Eddie's brother, Alex, but he couldn't keep his eyes off the guitarist during his inventive solos. He was a virtuoso, Thompson said, and always wanted to improve. Once, Eddie wrapped a pair of headphones around the drummer's ears and played on a cassette deck a score he was composing for the film "The Wild Life." Thompson marveled at the drumming, which was recorded by Eddie, so he next handed Thompson a guitar to show off his own multi-instrumental chops.
"Then he slapped me on the back and said, 'Stick to drums, my friend,'" Thompson said before laughing. "Eddie was everything you'd want to think a rock star is."
Dagnesi said Eddie explained why Van Halen treated their opening acts so well when he introduced himself to Joe Whiting and the Bandit Band. It's because of how poorly they were treated by the headliners they toured with while breaking into the business in the mid-1970s. Still, Dagnesi and his bandmates agreed to stay out of Van Halen's way, never asking for autographs or pictures, which the bassist has been kicking himself for since. All he has are memories, such as Eddie introducing him to the band's crew, or watching their sets with the guitarist's then-wife, Valerie Bertinelli.
AUBURN — At least one teenager in Auburn has heard of Van Halen.
A decade later, Dagnesi grabbed his "Diver Down" lanyard and wore it to Weedsport, where Van Halen performed at the Cayuga County Fairgrounds on July 4, 1993, with Vince Neil.
Dagnesi was surprised when his lanyard worked on the security guards there, gaining him entry backstage. He was just as surprised that the Van Halen brothers and bassist Michael Anthony remembered and welcomed him. They also introduced him to Roth's replacement, Sammy Hagar, who that night sang hits like "Right Now" and "Why Can't This Be Love."
"I was so happy and pleased they remembered me," Dagnesi said. "I'm blessed to have met them."
One person who wasn't at either of Van Halen's shows in Weedsport is Nick Sbelgio. The 20-year-old Auburn guitarist wasn't born yet. But when he saw the music video for the band's song "Unchained" in seventh grade, he knew he wanted to pick up the instrument. To this day, he told The Citizen on Wednesday, Eddie remains his favorite guitar player of all time.
Sbelgio was ultimately able to see Van Halen live, at Darien Lake in 2015. He called the concert, his first, "the most electric and more importantly the loudest show I have ever been to."
"Eddie was a titanic inspiration to a great many people and players, as well as an absolute mammoth influence on guitar and music as a whole," he said. "The music and memories will always remain."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.