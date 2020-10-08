Van Halen and Cayuga County: Rock legends had many ties to area

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Thompson also recalled standing on the side of the stage to watch Van Halen perform. As a drummer, his attention gravitated to Eddie's brother, Alex, but he couldn't keep his eyes off the guitarist during his inventive solos. He was a virtuoso, Thompson said, and always wanted to improve. Once, Eddie wrapped a pair of headphones around the drummer's ears and played on a cassette deck a score he was composing for the film "The Wild Life." Thompson marveled at the drumming, which was recorded by Eddie, so he next handed Thompson a guitar to show off his own multi-instrumental chops.

"Then he slapped me on the back and said, 'Stick to drums, my friend,'" Thompson said before laughing. "Eddie was everything you'd want to think a rock star is."

Dagnesi said Eddie explained why Van Halen treated their opening acts so well when he introduced himself to Joe Whiting and the Bandit Band. It's because of how poorly they were treated by the headliners they toured with while breaking into the business in the mid-1970s. Still, Dagnesi and his bandmates agreed to stay out of Van Halen's way, never asking for autographs or pictures, which the bassist has been kicking himself for since. All he has are memories, such as Eddie introducing him to the band's crew, or watching their sets with the guitarist's then-wife, Valerie Bertinelli.