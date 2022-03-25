Variety of COVID-19 vaccination, testing options available in Auburn, Cayuga County

The Cayuga County Health Department is continuing to hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in various parts of the county, and East Hill Medical Center is now equipped to perform rapid tests at all of its offices.

The county announced Friday that it will be holding a walk-in clinic at the Ira Firehouse.

From 4 to 5:30 on Thursday, March 31, vaccines being offered will include Pfizer pediatric first and second doses for individuals 5 to 11 years old; Pfizer first, second, and booster doses for people 12 and older; and Moderna first, second, and booster doses for those 18 years and older, at the firehouse on Route 176 in Cato.

Visitors are asked to bring an insurance card and if receiving a second dose or booster, their vaccine card. The health department reminds the public that the availability of the vaccine is not limited to just the health department, and people are encouraged to work with local pharmacies, federally qualified health centers, and healthcare providers to get an appointment.

For anyone without access to the internet, city, town and village clerks can assist with online registration as well as the Cayuga Community Health Network by calling (315) 252-4212.

East Hill Medical Center, meanwhile, announced that it is trying to get patients back to their regular health care routines by offering rapid COVID testing in each of its practices.

East Hill’s primary care patients with COVID symptoms may get rapid tests in their provider’s office. The medical center’s practices – Adult Medicine Office, Duckett Family Medicine and Summit Pediatrics – all offer testing, allowing patients to get their results within 20 minutes.

Primary care patients with symptoms should call their East Hill primary care office at (315) 253-8477 to make an appointment. All testing is done by appointment only. If a patient has a medical visit coming up and is experiencing symptoms, they should call the office to let them know that they will need a rapid test before their regular appointment.

East Hill’s Adult Medicine office has extended hours, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays. Both Duckett Family Medicine and Summit Pediatrics are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. All three offices are accepting new patients for anyone who is seeking care.

