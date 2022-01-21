Vast majority of Cayuga County residents who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated

New data released by the Cayuga County Health Department reveals that 85% of residents who died of COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

According to the department's summary, 106 of 124 people who died were unvaccinated and 18 were vaccinated. However, the death toll includes 24 deaths in 2020 when the COVID-19 vaccines were not available — Moderna and Pfizer didn't receive emergency use authorizations for their vaccines until December 2020 and the shots weren't widely available until early 2021.

All but seven of the residents who died of COVID-19 were ages 60 or older. The older age group has the highest vaccination rate — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 79% of county residents ages 65 and older are fully vaccinated, and 73% are fully vaccinated with a booster. But most of the older residents who died (99 of 117) were unvaccinated.

The seven people under age 60 who died of COVID-19 were all unvaccinated. One of those deaths occurred before the vaccine was available.

Cayuga County's vaccination rate is 57.5%. Among individuals ages 5 and older who are eligible for the vaccine, the rate is slightly higher (60.6%). The county lags behind the national and state vaccination rates. Nationally, 63.3% of Americans are fully vaccinated. In New York, 73.4% of the population is fully vaccinated.

The health department's release coincides with a change in how it will provide daily updates. The department said on Friday that it will no longer report new daily cases. That decision is due to another made by the department to no longer call COVID-positive residents.

Earlier this month, the state gave counties the option to continue contact tracing investigations. It was through contact tracing that positive cases were asked for information about who may have been exposed to the virus.

While Cayuga is no longer conducting contact tracing investigations, the state is handling the calls. But the health department noted that the state may not call everyone due to the recent surge in cases.

New daily cases won't be part of future reports, but Cayuga County will continue to release numbers of active cases, hospitalizations and deaths. The health department said Friday that there are 743 active cases, up from 688 one day ago, and 23 residents hospitalized with COVID-19. No new deaths were reported.

