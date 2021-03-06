Vehicle crashes into home after driver flees police in Cayuga County

A man who fled the scene of a reported crime in Auburn Friday night later crashed into home outside the city, the Auburn Police Department said.

The Aurelius Volunteer Fire Department said in a post on its Facebook page that its members responded to an incident where a vehicle crashed into a home on West Genesee Street Road. A porch on the home was knocked down.

The Facebook post said firefighters secured hazards at the scene and stabilized property while a tow truck removed the vehicle. The fire department said the APD, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, Cayuga Ambulance and AMR Ambulance also all responded to the scene.

The incident began, the APD said Saturday, with a call at about 10:25 p.m. Friday about possible child abuse on Chapman Avenue. A male involved, who police did not publicly identify, fled the scene before officers got there, APD said.

The vehicle was spotted, and APD got into a chase with the driver. After the driver reached a dangerous speed, however, officers stopped the pursuit. Later, the sheriff's office chased the same driver, but eventually dropped that chase once the suspect began driving too fast.

The APD said it is believed the crash happened after the second pursuit ended. After the crash, the driver fled on foot. The APD said Saturday that the person hadn't been found yet, but there is a warrant out for him.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1