Vehicle rolls over after three-car accident on North Street and Arterial West in Auburn

AUBURN

Auburn firefighters check out the scene of a car accident on Arterial West and North Street on Wednesday night.

First responders were called out to the scene of a three-car motor vehicle accident in Auburn on Wednesday night.

Auburn firefighters as well as local ambulances went out around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a three-car collision at Arterial West and North Street with one vehicle having rolled over with reports of injuries.

Some of the patients were being transported by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse and another to Auburn Community Hospital.

The streets in the area of the accident scene were closed as of 7:15 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.

This story may be updated.

