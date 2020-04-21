'Very beneficial': NY allows Auburn hospital to resume elective surgeries

"We're going to allow elective outpatient treatment, which means the number of beds remain available because the number of people using those beds is still relatively minimal," he said. "And we're going to allow it in those hospitals and counties in the state that do not have a COVID issue or we wouldn't need their beds in case of a surge."

Elective surgeries won't be allowed at hospitals in several counties where there are still a high number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. The counties include Schuyler and Yates in the Finger Lakes region, Erie in western New York and Albany in the Capital Region.

The resumption of the procedures could provide a boost to struggling hospitals. Auburn Community Hospital reported severe financial losses, largely due to the cancellation of elective surgeries. The hospital said in a statement Tuesday that the number of surgeries dropped by approximately 85% since the mandate took effect in March.

There have been other financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital oversees many primary care practices that have seen less foot traffic due to the health crisis.

The reopening of elective surgeries, the hospital argued, will be "very beneficial" to the community.

"Our medical leaders and surgeons are confident that we have the ability to safely handle opening up ACH for elective surgeries," the hospital said. "Our criteria are simple — as long as we can protect our patients and our employees while opening the hospital to elective surgeries we will do so."

