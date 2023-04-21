The deputy chief of the Auburn Police Department has retired after 26 years of service to the city.

Auburn Deputy Chief Roger Anthony, 50, said Friday was his last day with the APD, with a ceremony at 3 p.m. that afternoon. Less than an hour before the ceremony, he told The Citizen his time with the APD has been rewarding.

Anthony began at the department in 1997 as a patrol officer and started working with the Finger Lakes Drug Task Force in 1999. During his 13 years with the task force, he became a sergeant and then lieutenant. Anthony noted that in late 2012, while he was still a lieutenant, he left the task force and became a shift commander for the APD's patrol division. He was promoted to deputy chief in 2016.

"It's been a very fulfilling career, for sure, a lot of tremendously valuable relationships I've made here," he said.

He also mentioned there have been different changes in policing through federal and state requirements in recent years. While that was "pretty strenuous," he also said, "I still the job, I love the people I work with. It's just, a new opportunity arose, so it's time to move on."

In June, Anthony will be starting as the director of security for Auburn Community Hospital. Still, he said he is leaving the chief role "very happy" with his time with the APD.

Auburn Police Chief James Slayton said Thursday that a replacement for Anthony had not yet been named.