'Very heartwarming': Cayugas raise money to reclaim Springport property

The traditional council might have stopped the foreclosure if it filed a stipulation of withdrawal, as is common with tribal properties. The Cayugas don't pay property taxes because their reservation is recognized by the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, Heath said, and state law prohibits taxing nation-owned properties within reservations, like the SHARE Farm. The county then accepts the stipulations, Orman said, because even though the Cayuga reservation isn't recognized by the government, the county's legal standing to further pursue foreclosure of the nation's properties is uncertain.

Regardless, the council never filed a stipulation of withdrawal or any other appeal — because the county's foreclosure notices were mailed to Akron.

Cayuga County can only send notices to the addresses it's given, county attorney Chris Palermo told The Citizen, and it contains too many properties to chase down every single owner. Nor does the county want to set a precedent for doing that. So, as regrettable as it might have been, the foreclosure of the SHARE Farm proceeded unopposed.