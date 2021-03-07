'Very heartwarming': Cayugas raise money to reclaim Springport property

A piece of land in Springport of great significance to the Cayuga Nation is likely coming back into its possession.
The Strengthening Haudenosaunee-American Relations through Education (SHARE) Farm, located at 4061 Truesdale Road, had been a spiritual home to the nation since its acquisition in 2001.
But in 2019, miscommunication between the nation's traditional leadership council and Cayuga County led to the county taking ownership of the 70-acre property through tax foreclosure.
Now, after a successful $130,000 fundraising campaign launched in February, the council can pay off the tax debt that led to the foreclosure and reclaim the cherished property.
"It's been a very heartwarming last few weeks for me personally, and more importantly for Cayuga leaders and people," said Joe Heath, the legal counsel for the nation's traditional leadership.
The SHARE Farm is located near the destroyed community of Goyogouen, or Cayuga Castle, as well as Great Gully, a sacred refuge for the Haudenosaunee confederacy to which the Cayugas belong.
To understand the significance of the Springport property to the Cayuga Nation, Heath told The Citizen, one just has to look at the centuries between Goyogouen's destruction and the property's acquisition. For most of that time, the nation owned no property in its ancestral homeland of 64,000 acres horseshoed around Cayuga Lake.
"What that does to an indigenous, traditional culture — it's like atomic negativity," Heath said.
After 2005, however, the nation had a piece of that homeland in the SHARE Farm. Chiefs, clan mothers and other leaders cried tears of joy as they planted a peach tree to mark the occasion, Heath said. The Cayugas would plant one on the farm annually, having lost hundreds of them in the 1779 Sullivan-Clinton Campaign that destroyed Goyogouen and more than 40 other Haudenosaunee communities at George Washington's behest. They planted the trees in partnership with the local community, namely Wells College, in a symbolic act of working together to undo the campaign's damage.
But planting the trees has also served a more spiritual purpose for the Cayuga Nation, Heath explained.
"Indigenous people have a relationship with the land and water that is very different than the dominant culture. To them, the land and water are living relatives for whom they have the obligation to be stewards," Heath said. "When they can't do that, they're not doing their job and the pain of that is hard to describe."
The SHARE Farm hosted other ceremonies, too, and helped the Cayugas preserve their traditions and language, Heath said. But otherwise, the property wasn't used for much. It contains a 19th century farmhouse where a few people reside, and some barns and sheds. The mailing address registered with the county wasn't the property itself, but a P.O. box used by the nation in Akron, New York.
That's why, when the county foreclosed on the farm in April 2019, the nation's traditional leadership council had no idea, Heath said. The P.O. box hasn't been used since 2005.
The foreclosure happened because a month prior, a U.S. District Court affirmed Clint Halftown as the nation's federally recognized leader. The traditional council, which opposes Halftown and his council, challenged the recognition after it was issued by the Bureau of Indian Affairs in 2017. But with Halftown's claim strengthened, and with him showing no interest in the farm since the leadership dispute began in the mid-2000s, the county was prompted to foreclose on the property for nonpayment of $126,000 in taxes, Treasurer Jim Orman told The Citizen.
"Issues with Indian land are so sticky, and dependent on court rulings," he said. "There are a lot of outside influences that are more legal than financial."
The traditional council might have stopped the foreclosure if it filed a stipulation of withdrawal, as is common with tribal properties. The Cayugas don't pay property taxes because their reservation is recognized by the 1794 Treaty of Canandaigua, Heath said, and state law prohibits taxing nation-owned properties within reservations, like the SHARE Farm. The county then accepts the stipulations, Orman said, because even though the Cayuga reservation isn't recognized by the government, the county's legal standing to further pursue foreclosure of the nation's properties is uncertain.
Regardless, the council never filed a stipulation of withdrawal or any other appeal — because the county's foreclosure notices were mailed to Akron.
Cayuga County can only send notices to the addresses it's given, county attorney Chris Palermo told The Citizen, and it contains too many properties to chase down every single owner. Nor does the county want to set a precedent for doing that. So, as regrettable as it might have been, the foreclosure of the SHARE Farm proceeded unopposed.
It wasn't until last summer that the nation's traditional council learned the county had acquired the property, Heath said. But the county had taken no action with it, such as auction, in part because of another court decision regarding Halftown's leadership. In October 2019, the New York Court of Appeals ruled that his federal recognition is relevant only when it comes to accepting funds. His actual leadership of the nation must be resolved internally, the court said. So, its premise for foreclosing on the farm in question, the county has sat on the property ever since.
Additionally, Palermo said, the county just wanted to give the Cayugas a chance to reclaim their farm.
"We're not in the business of taking people's homes or lands," he said. "We want to give everyone every chance they can not to lose what they've got."
While the traditional council maintains that the very existence of the tax debt violates treaty law, it realizes that paying the $116,000 is the only way to reclaim the SHARE Farm. After conversations with the county, Heath said, the council decided to try to pay back the debt by April 16, the county's annual tax deadline.
A GoFundMe was launched in February by the farm and the Groundswell Center for Local Food & Farming, of Ithaca, with a goal of $130,000 to cover the debt and associated fees. By early March, it had met its goal with the help of more than 2,400 donors. Other fundraisers contributed to the cause, too, including an online auction that attracted more than 300 attendees.
The money raised, the Cayuga Nation's traditional leadership council is now a county Legislature vote away from reclaiming its piece of homeland in Springport.
Both Heath and Keith Batman, the legislator who represents the town as part of District No. 7, anticipate no problems with the county transferring the property back to the Cayugas.
"It's their property from many perspectives, and for us to not return it to them would be inconceivable," Batman said.
Heath said the return of the SHARE Farm, and the effort to secure it, also serve the purpose of the property itself. As its name suggests, it was established in part to cultivate positive, cooperative interactions between the Cayugas and their non-indigenous neighbors. And many of those neighbors came through to help the nation in its time of need.
"This fundraiser fit right into that healing process," Heath said. "It helps them heal as a people, and with their land."
