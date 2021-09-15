Veteran of war in Afghanistan takes over Auburn's National Guard battalion

New York Army National Guard Lt. Col. Frank Quintana, a veteran of the War in Afghanistan, took command of Auburn's 102nd Military Police Battalion during a ceremony at Fort Drum on Saturday, Sept. 11.

According to a news release from the state Division of Military & Naval Affairs, Quintana, who enlisted in the Army as an armor crewman in 1997, replaces Lt. Col. Monique Foster who had led the battalion since 2019.

Foster is retiring after a military career which began when she graduated from the United States Coast Guard Academy in 1984.

Colonel Jamie Barcomb, the commander of the 153rd Troop Command oversaw the traditional change of command ceremony between Quintana and Foster.

The battalion's flag, or colors, was transferred from Foster to Quintana, signifying the change of command.

The 102nd Military Police Battalion was created in 2009 and has participated in a variety of state and federal missions, to include responding to Hurricanes Irene and Lee, the COVID-19 Pandemic and providing security for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.

Quintana, who lives in Alexandria, Virginia, joined the New York Army National Guard as an enlisted Soldier in 2001.