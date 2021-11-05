Veterans Day ceremony to be held in Auburn

The city of Auburn will be hosting a ceremony honoring veterans on the annual Veterans Day holiday.

The public is invited to attend the Veterans Day Service and Day of Remembrance at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 11, at Veterans Memorial Park, 170 Genesee St.

"Family members and friends are encouraged to attend as we raise our National Colors to half-staff to honor our fallen heroes," a statement from Mayor Mike Quill said.

The service will honor the men and women of the U.S. armed forces, past and present, for their dedication and service to the country.

The master of ceremonies will be U.S. Coast Guard veteran Terry Winslow, and the guest speaker will be New York Army National Guard Maj. Tim Gannon.

The city said that this year’s service will be held outdoors at Veterans Memorial Park rain, snow or shine, and will not be relocating inside regardless of the weather.

