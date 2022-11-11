Veterans Day event in Auburn recognizes those who served

AUBURN — Looking out at the people holding umbrellas during the Veterans Day event in Auburn, state Assemblyman John Lemondes told the crowd that he felt the rain was fitting.

"It reminds us that defense of a nation doesn't stop when it's cold, when it's hot, when it's raining, when you're freezing, when you're miserable, when you're hungry, when you're under extreme stress, we keep going and we keep going and we keep going," Lemondes, a retired U.S. Army colonel, said. "Not only for our units and our buddies next to us on each side at that time, but for our next generation so that our nation can preserve itself."

With around 100 people gathered for the event at Veterans Memorial Park Friday, Lemondes said Veterans Day was "perhaps one of our best and most important holidays that we commemorate." He thanked the other officials at the ceremony and thanked different local veterans-related groups involved. Lemondes also acknowledged the efforts of people from Cayuga County who served in different wars over the centuries, noting that the county was settled by veterans from the American Revolution and that 1,400 men from Cayuga County alone were drafted and served in World War I.

He said that about 5,000 veterans currently reside in Cayuga County.

"That's a huge number of veterans. What that translates to is a huge contribution to keeping this country together despite all of our challenges, troubles and problems along the way," Lemondes continued. "I am personally so honored to be among you, to be one of you, to be with you, that it means the world to me to know that it's a continuum of time, of service, from one generation to the next."

Guest speaker Kevin Swab, a retired U.S. Army major and director of the Cayuga County Veterans' Service Agency, said he is trying to get information out to veterans and their families on benefits veterans could be eligible for. He added that in his 11 months as the agency director, he has learned about different resources available to help veterans and encouraged veterans to reach out to get connected to resources that can assist them.

Swab said the phase "Lead by example" is widely used in all military services and with the general public, adding that he felt, "As veterans, we should be leaders, using our experiences, both good and bad, to help others live better." He talked about a couple veterans he had met that he felt served as examples and mentioned some people who serve in local efforts related to veterans.

With vehicles from transportation services such as SCAT Van and Disabled American Veterans parked nearby, Swab said there are opportunities to volunteer and help people in the community, specifically veterans. He said people can lead by example through volunteering for such organizations, which he said are always in need of drivers.

"If you're generally healthy and you have some extra time, they could really use it, and many hands make light work," he said.

He also mentioned Cayuga County VetVan, the agency's own transportation service that transports Cayuga County Veterans to appointments at the Syracuse Veterans Affairs Medical Center, as one of the VetVans was at the event. Swab urged people to volunteer in different local organizations

"It's so important, if you have the time, energy, to help keep these organizations going, because ultimately, they help the fabric of our society," Swab said. Strengthening the veteran community, he later said, will in turn strengthen "our families and our communities."

The event, which was emceed by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Terry Winslow, also featured speakers such as David Gould, a veteran and the chairman of the Cayuga County Legislature, and Auburn Mayor Mike Quill, who served in the U.S. Marines during the Vietnam War.

After members of the Swietoniowski-Kopeczek American Legion post provided a rifle volley and the event ended, Vietnam War veteran Paul Weiman Jr., who was in the U.S. navy, said he comes to the event every year and likes to see other veterans that he knows.

"I believe veterans need to be remembered and thanked for what they've done for their country," he said.

Weiman, who had been a gunner's mate on a naval destroyer and said the sounds of gunfire during his time in the Navy impacted his hearing, added that he and others who came back from Vietnam at the time did not get the acknowledgements seen in modern Veterans Day events. He talked about it was like seeing himself and fellow veterans be honored in this way.

"I'm glad it's finally happening, I'm glad veterans are finally being recognized — albeit one day out of the year," Weiman said.