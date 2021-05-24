Veterans group to give away American flags at state fairgrounds Tuesday

A regional veterans group will be handing out free American flags to the public at a drive-thru event at the state fairgrounds in Syracuse on Tuesday.

The Union Veterans Council of CNY, which brings working-class veterans together to speak out on issues that impact veterans and working families, will distribute the American-made flags in honor of Memorial Day, sometimes called Decoration Day.

The drive-thru event will be held at the Orange parking lot at the New York State Fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 25 or until supplies run out.

“The pandemic has caused all of us to take pause and reflect on what is really important," said Union Veterans Council Chair Cary Eldridge in a press release. "We want to take this time before Memorial Day to pass out American flags that people can take and decorate the graves of veterans. It’s our way of having us remember those that fought for our country."

Volunteers distributing the flags will be observing COVID-19 precautions.

