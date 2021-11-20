Video series explores state of Lake Ontario fisheries

New York officials are hoping a series of online presentations will more fully inform the public about state of Lake Ontario fishing.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation recently released a series of recorded presentations that focus on Lake Ontario fisheries science and management initiatives, and will hold a virtual public meeting in December to provide people with an opportunity to ask questions about the presentations.

The recorded presentations are available on the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/fs/programs/press/LakeOntarioFisheries/ and provide updated information about predator prey balance; spring preyfish survey results and lake wide alewife assessment; chinook salmon growth indicators; 2021 Creel survey results and other topics.

In a news release, the DEC said that "Lake Ontario anglers and those interested in the fishery are encouraged view these pre-recorded presentations to learn about the research and monitoring that informs the management of New York’s most highly used fishing water."

Following the presentations, anglers will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage DEC fisheries managers and biologists from DEC and the U.S. Geological Survey in a more detailed dialogue about information presented.

This virtual meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, and can be accessed online by using the meeting link meetny.webex.com/meet/christopher.legard. Biologists will not be presenting information at the virtual meeting, so participants are advised to view the presentations prior to the meeting.

People without computer access may join the meeting by phone at (518) 549-0500 and meeting access code 648 787 439.

The DEC said that it is providing these recorded presentations, followed by the opportunity for the public to ask questions, in place of annual State of the Lake in-person public meetings, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Those who cannot attend the virtual question and answer meeting can send questions to fwfishlo@dec.ny.gov. For further information, contact Chris Legard, DEC Lake Ontario Unit Leader at the Cape Vincent Fisheries Station, at (315) 654-2147.

