Videos take cyclists for virtual rides along the Erie Canalway Trail

A video series launched this week aims to assist people with mobility challenges and promote the sights along the Erie Canalway Trail and central New York.

The Virtual 1st Mile Challenge offers a series of 15 Peloton-style adaptive cycling videos filmed on the Erie Canalway Trail and Onondaga Creekwalk in Onondaga County. The goal is to promote physical activity and raise awareness of the Erie Canalway Trail as a resource for adaptive cycling.

Each video features a one-mile segment of trail, giving participants the opportunity to complete one mile or to achieve a 15-mile goal by completing each of the 15 video segments. Participants are encouraged to track their miles for the Canalway Challenge, which provides incentives and rewards when mileage targets are achieved.

The program was announced on Thursday by the Fitness Inclusion Network at SUNY Upstate's Golisano Center for Special Needs and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.

“We are thrilled to work with Upstate Medical University’ Fitness Inclusion Network to expand the Canalway Challenge by adding an exciting virtual option for people with special needs, mobility challenges, or going through rehab," Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor Executive Director Bob Radliff said in a statement. "The challenge is designed to help people stay motivated and build more active lifestyles, starting with just one mile. The program is an important part of ensuring that recreational experiences along the canal are welcoming, sought after, and accessible to people of all abilities.”

Participants will be encouraged to move from indoors to the trail itself in the summer months, a major milestone for continuing fitness and experiencing the outdoors along the canal. The Erie Canalway Trail is accessible for all types of activities, including walking, wheeled mobility (wheelchairs), and cycling. The trail meets Americans with Disabilities standards.

The Virtual Mile challenge is the latest in a series of inclusive health promotion partnerships of the Erie Canal National Heritage Corridor and the Fitness Inclusion Network (FIT-in), including an annual adaptive cycling fair, TRAID on the Trails, and a 3-day inclusive tourism itinerary for central New York. The Fitness Inclusion Network has also advocated for the installation of power wheelchair charging stations along the Onondaga Creekwalk section of the trail.

For more information, visit canalwaychallenge.org/virtual.