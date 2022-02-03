UPDATE: Village of Moravia without water as crews work to repair leak

Water was running again Thursday after repairs were made to a broken pipe that shut off service to homes and businesses in the Village of Moravia Wednesday night.

Village Mayor Gary Mulvaney said that the village's water system lost pressure Wednesday night but because water had not risen to the surface, it had been difficult to pinpoint the location of the leak.

"We've been trying to locate it all night long," Mulvaney said at about 9:45 a.m. Thursday.

Crews had been concentrating their search between West Cayuga and Central streets, where several homes had water in basements.

At about 10:30 a.m. Thursday, workers gained access to the old village fire department on Main Street and discovered that a pipe under that building had frozen and broken. A hydrant outside the building was opened, and water was flowing into the street.

Mulvaney said at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday that the pipe had been repaired and that water was running again, but that he anticipated the Cayuga County Health Department would advise against drinking village water until the system had a chance to completely cycle through.

Mulvaney said that the village had contacted Cayuga Correctional Facility and Northwoods Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 40-bed skilled nursing facility in the village, about the situation.

The loss of pressure had affected the entire village and schools in the area were closed Thursday.

After struggling to find the source of the leak, village work crews had been waiting Thursday morning for the arrival of a contractor with special equipment used to trace the flow of water underground.

