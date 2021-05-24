Vintage plane crashes at Skaneateles Aerodrome

A 87-year-old pilot suffered minor injuries when his vintage airplane overturned and crashed while trying to take off from the Skaneateles Aerodrome on Monday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office, deputies and rescue personnel responded to the aerodome off Benson Road in Skaneateles for a reported plane crash at approximately 1:44 p.m.

Deputies investigating the crash reported the 87-year-old male pilot sustained minor injuries when the plane, a 1946 Luscombe 8A, had overturned just off the runway.

Witnesses to the crash indicated the plane was on the runway and was attempting to take off when it lost control and overturned. The pilot, the sole occupant, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. There was no other information provided on the pilot's condition.

Deputies, along with members of the FAA and the NTSB continue to investigate the crash.

