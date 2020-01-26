Vintage snowmobile show funds Weedsport club's trail maintenance

WEEDSPORT — Dave Dietch has attended Weedsport's vintage snowmobile show before. But, on Sunday, he brought three of his own sleds for the first time.
He said his three '70s-era snowmobiles sparked discussion about "the old days" with people who came to peruse the old vehicles. "A lot of them say, 'I used to own one of these when I was a kid'...'I used to have this one,'" he said.
The Weedsport Winter Wanderers, one of seven snowmobiling clubs in Cayuga County, displayed about 40 vintage snowmobiles in its 20th annual benefit event on the grounds of Owen Orchard at 8174 Grant Ave. The benefit also featured barbecue chicken meals, which club members started grilling at 7 a.m. to be ready for 11:30 a.m.
Club President Chris Lukins said the count of the vintage snowmobiles in the show was below their average turnout, but the line remained "steady" for barbecue chicken. "It's hit or miss when the average age of the people that have those vintage snowmobiles is getting older," he said.
The club uses its profits from the chicken barbecue and show registration to update equipment they use for creating and maintaining local snowmobile trails.
The volunteers tend to 78 miles of trails extending to the towns of Cato, Camillus, Sempronius and The Village of Port Byron. The club's treasurer, Dave Samons, said most of the area's snowmobiling clubs started in the mid-1970s by placing hazard and traffic signage on the trails to mark them like roads.
"They want to promote safe snowmobiling and pass it onto the younger folks," he said.
He said the vintage snowmobile show lets people reminisce about a time when "way more" companies made snowmobiles — rather than just a handful.
Samons pointed out a snowmobile on display. It was manufactured by Johne Deere, which he said doesn't make the sleds anymore.
He said the event was like antique car shows. "People pretty much bring back the old days," he said.
