Vintage snowmobile show funds Weedsport club's trail maintenance

WEEDSPORT — Dave Dietch has attended Weedsport's vintage snowmobile show before. But, on Sunday, he brought three of his own sleds for the first time.

He said his three '70s-era snowmobiles sparked discussion about "the old days" with people who came to peruse the old vehicles. "A lot of them say, 'I used to own one of these when I was a kid'...'I used to have this one,'" he said.

The Weedsport Winter Wanderers, one of seven snowmobiling clubs in Cayuga County, displayed about 40 vintage snowmobiles in its 20th annual benefit event on the grounds of Owen Orchard at 8174 Grant Ave. The benefit also featured barbecue chicken meals, which club members started grilling at 7 a.m. to be ready for 11:30 a.m.

Club President Chris Lukins said the count of the vintage snowmobiles in the show was below their average turnout, but the line remained "steady" for barbecue chicken. "It's hit or miss when the average age of the people that have those vintage snowmobiles is getting older," he said.

The club uses its profits from the chicken barbecue and show registration to update equipment they use for creating and maintaining local snowmobile trails.

