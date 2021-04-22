Virtual CNY Home & Garden Show features vendors, giveaways

The 2021 CNY Home & Garden Show has gone virtual this year, and is taking place through Sept. 25 at cnyhomeandgardenshow.com.

This year's show features many of the same home improvement specialists, project inspirations and vendors as it has in past years at the New York State Fairgrounds, as well as daily prize drawings the week of April 18-24. A $1,000 giveaway will be held Sunday, April 25.

Attendees are encouraged to create a list of home improvement plans and inspiration ideas for them to consult while perusing the virtual show floor.

“We wish we could be together in person doing the Home & Garden Show,” said Mary Thompson, executive director of the Home Builders and Remodelers of CNY, in a news release. “But since we can’t, we are bringing you the next best thing. Our virtual show allows you to search local home improvement companies in a number of different ways.”

For more information, visit hbrcny.com or cnyhomeandgardenshow.com.

