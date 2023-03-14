The New York State Public Service Commission will hold two virtual public statement hearings to receive public comments concerning the availability, reliability, and affordability of broadband infrastructure in New York state.

According to a news release, the purpose of the hearings will be to obtain the personal experience of commenters, who should address topics including, but not limited to:

• Locations where broadband internet service with at least 25 Megabits per second (Mbps) downstream and 1 Mbps upstream is not available, and what barriers are in place that limit its availability

• Locations where the offered download speed(s) of internet service are greater than 25 Mbps but less than 100 Mbps downstream

• Locations where there is only one broadband internet service provider

• Locations where broadband internet service is too costly for some consumers or businesses, and the size of the cost barriers;

• Reasons (including but not limited to cost or lack of interest in the service) why individuals or businesses do not subscribe to broadband internet service where it is available

• Reasons why individuals or businesses use cellular service to access the internet rather than subscribe to wired or wireless broadband alternatives

Public comment is requested from individuals; internet service providers; other telecommunications companies; labor organizations; public safety organizations; and healthcare, educational, agricultural, and other businesses and organizations.

All state residents, whether or not they make statements at the hearings, are strongly encouraged to participate in the department’s data gathering project by completing a broadband speed test and survey available at mapmybroadband.dps.ny.gov.

The public statement hearings will be held virtually at 1 and 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

• 1 p.m., Electronic Access: www.webex.com, Event Number: 2338 039 0319, Password: Mar21-1pm, Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500, Access Code: 2338 039 0319

• 6 p.m., Electronic Access: www.webex.com, Event Number: 2347 623 2711, Password: Mar21-6pm, Phone-Only Access: 518-549-0500, Access Code: 2347 623 2711

Those wishing to comment on any aspect of the issues in this proceeding will have the opportunity to make a statement on the record. Any person wishing to provide a public statement on the record at the hearings must pre-register by 4 p.m. Friday, March 17. Pre-registration is not required for the information sessions.

Pre-register by visiting www.webex.com and clicking “Join” at the top right-hand corner of the screen, enter the appropriate event number listed above, and provide all requested information.

When logging in on the date and time of the hearing, participants will be asked to “select audio system.” It is recommended that participants opt to have the system “call me” or “call using computer.” The “call me” option will require participants to enter their phone numbers.

Call-in participants wishing to make a statement must pre-register by calling (800) 342-3330 and follow prompts to the appropriate hearing and provide the following information: first and last names, address, and phone number. On the day and time of the hearing, call-in participants should dial (518) 549-0500 and enter the appropriate access code listed above to join the hearing.

The hearings will be livestreamed on the internet and available for viewing on the department’s YouTube channel on the date and times listed above. To access the YouTube channel, visit dps.ny.gov, and click on the YouTube icon at the bottom of the homepage.

In addition, any person without internet access may listen to the hearings by phone by calling (518) 549-0500 and entering the applicable access code listed above.