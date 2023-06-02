The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation will hold a virtual public meeting this month to discuss the Sterling and Wolcott creeks Integrated Watershed Action Plans.

According to the DEC, the watershed areas, which include parts of Cayuga County, have been identified as regional priorities for ecosystem-based management.

The Sterling Creek and Wolcott Creek sub-watersheds drain to Lake Ontario and are located within the towns of Butler, Cato, Conquest, Hannibal, Huron, Ira, Rose, Sterling, Victory and Wolcott. The tributaries drain 204 square miles of lands, streams, and embayments, and span 16 miles of Lake Ontario shoreline. Ecosystem goals for the Sterling and Wolcott creeks watershed support coastal areas, wetlands, floodplains, riparian corridors and streams, forests and uplands, water quality, sustainable working lands, and heritage and sense of place.

The DEC said the action plans process promotes collaboration among diverse stakeholders and empowers stakeholders and communities to develop a shared understanding of the ecosystem structure, function, and processes, and identifies actions, including management strategies and projects, that support ecosystem goals to benefit people, the environment, and local economies.

This project will build on existing planning efforts by identifying "best bet" management strategies, local projects and other actions that will protect and restore the watershed.

As part of that process, a virtual meeting for Sterling and Wolcott creeks will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15. The registration link: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZMud-ihpjopGNVVQ2rUZGuFlkR4wycF56lv#/registration.

More information on Sterling and Wolcott creeks can be found on the StoryMap website, and the project team may be contacted with any questions at greatlakes@dec.ny.gov.