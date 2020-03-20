Vision care center worker in Onondaga County may have exposed customers to COVID-19

Health officials in Onondaga County said that customers of a DeWitt vision care center may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus.

The Onondaga County Health Department on Friday said it is investigating a confirmed case of COVID-19 in an employee of America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses at 3401 Erie Blvd. East. Members of the public who visited the store during the following days and times may have been exposed:

• Monday, March 9, 8:30 a.m. 5:30 p.m.

• Tuesday, March 10, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

• Wednesday, March 11, 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• Thursday, March 12, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

“All close contacts of the individual have been notified," Onondaga County Health Commissioner Dr. Indu Gupta said in a news release. "Anyone who visited the America’s Best DeWitt store on the dates and times listed should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, and/or difficulty breathing for the 14 days after visiting the store. If symptoms do develop, stay home and call your doctor for further guidance about testing. If you are elderly, have underlying medical conditions, or are immunocompromised, call your doctor early even if your illness is mild. In an emergency call 911.”