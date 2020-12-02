Visualizing the virus: COVID-19 and Cayuga County's worst month of the pandemic

Will it get worse in December?

It's possible. Health care professionals and public health experts worry that there will be a post-Thanksgiving spike. If there is, we will begin to see cases within the two weeks following the holiday. Anyone who tests positive for the virus may have contact with others. The problem could multiply.

Cayuga County already has one outbreak which began before Thanksgiving. There have been 21 new cases among incarcerated individuals at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. The prison already had an outbreak with 44 cases in October. It's unknown if any employees have been affected by the surge in cases at the prison.

As we know now, October was merely a preview of what was to come in November. The COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged. As of Monday, there were more than 150 active COVID-19 cases. There have been over 100 active cases in the county for three weeks.

December could be worse. If it is, it will present new challenges for a strained health department and a 99-bed hospital.

Politics reporter Robert Harding

