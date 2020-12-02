Visualizing the virus: COVID-19 and Cayuga County's worst month of the pandemic

Thirty days and more than 400 COVID-19 cases later, November wasn't a month to remember for Cayuga County.
It was the worst month of the pandemic for a county that had a surge in cases in October. But that paled in comparison to what happened in November. There were 85% more cases. Hospitalizations, which started to climb in October, continued to rise. Five people died. In the previous eight months, there were four fatalities.
November vs. the other months
To put this in perspective: Cayuga County has 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases since mid-March. Nearly half of those cases were reported in November.
According to the situational updates released by the Cayuga County Health Department, there were 422 confirmed cases in November. In October, there were 228 cases. The county hasn't topped 50 in any other month.
New daily cases
In November, there were 23 days with a double-digit number of new COVID-19 cases. The county averaged 14 new cases a day.
The high point was Nov. 28 when the county health department reported 46 new cases, the most in a single day since the first case was reported in mid-March. There were seven days with at least 20 new confirmed cases. (Note: The county didn't have data on Nov. 11 and Nov. 26 due to the holidays. Nov. 11 was Veterans Day and Nov. 26 was Thanksgiving.)
Hospitalizations
The county hasn't released the number of total hospitalizations since the pandemic began, but there is data available for how many county residents are hospitalized every day.
In its latest situational update, the county health department reported there were 15 residents hospitalized with the virus. That's the highest daily total during the pandemic.
As the number of cases rise, so do the hospitalizations. There were five residents hospitalized on Nov. 2. That number tripled by Nov. 30. Each of the five people who died were in the hospital at the time of their death.
Deaths
Before November, Cayuga County had largely been spared the worst effects of the pandemic. In eight months, there were four deaths and long periods of time between each fatality.
The first COVID-19 death in Cayuga County was reported on April 8. There was one death each in June and July. The county's fourth COVID-19 death was in early October.
November was the deadliest month of the pandemic for Cayuga County. There were five deaths, all older residents with underlying medical conditions. The deaths occurred on Nov. 2, 6, 15, 17 and 21. Because of the timing of the fatalities, there was a one-week stretch when the county reported a new death in three consecutive situational updates.
Will it get worse in December?
It's possible. Health care professionals and public health experts worry that there will be a post-Thanksgiving spike. If there is, we will begin to see cases within the two weeks following the holiday. Anyone who tests positive for the virus may have contact with others. The problem could multiply.
Cayuga County already has one outbreak which began before Thanksgiving. There have been 21 new cases among incarcerated individuals at Cayuga Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison in Moravia. The prison already had an outbreak with 44 cases in October. It's unknown if any employees have been affected by the surge in cases at the prison.
As we know now, October was merely a preview of what was to come in November. The COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surged. As of Monday, there were more than 150 active COVID-19 cases. There have been over 100 active cases in the county for three weeks.
December could be worse. If it is, it will present new challenges for a strained health department and a 99-bed hospital.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
