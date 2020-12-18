Visualizing the virus: Four weeks later, 150% more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

Cayuga County had an increase in COVID-19 cases in November, especially during the latter half of the month. But it pales in comparison to what's happening in December.
Over a four-week period, from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, the county's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has increased by more than 152%. It's a staggering spike that has led to more hospitalizations and, sadly, more deaths.
Growth in cases
Since Nov. 20, there have been 1,044 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. That's an average of 37 new cases every day for a county with nearly 77,000 people.
That average has spiked within the last two weeks. When the cases awaiting admission — individuals who tested positive for the virus but haven't been placed into mandatory isolation — are included in the total count, the county has 698 new cases in 11 days. That's an average of 63 new cases per day.
On Nov. 20, Cayuga County reported 686 confirmed cases since the pandemic began in March. The Cayuga County Health Department reported on Friday that the total number of confirmed cases this year is 1,730. The total excludes the cases awaiting admission, but if you count those the overall tally is 1,891 cases.
Active cases, quarantined individuals
As the number of positive cases has grown, so has the number of people in mandatory isolation, or active cases.
Four weeks ago, Cayuga County had 131 active cases and 664 people in mandatory quarantine — a requirement for individuals who are exposed to the virus. At the time, both were new highs for the county. It wasn't long before that the county had under 100 active cases and a few hundred residents in quarantine.
Now, Cayuga County's active case count is up to 535, a 308% increase in four weeks. There are 2,447 people in quarantine, a 268% spike since Nov. 20.
With nearly 3,000 active cases or residents in quarantine, about 4% of the county's population is directly affected by COVID-19.
A December not to remember
A new record was set in November when Cayuga County had 422 COVID-19 cases. That was a terrible mark for the county as it was a clear indication that the situation here was getting worse.
In December, it's been much worse. The county has 862 confirmed cases this month. The total excludes the cases awaiting admission. When those are included in the tally, it rises to 1,203 cases — and we're a little past the halfway point of the month.
Nearly half of the county's confirmed cases have been reported in December.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
This, along with the fatalities, is a sobering statistic. On Nov. 20, there were nine residents hospitalized with COVID-19. Now, there are 26 patients with the virus in Auburn Community Hospital.
The Cayuga County Health Department recently changed this statistic in its daily updates. For most of the pandemic, it would include a count of all hospitalized residents regardless of whether they were at Auburn hospital or at a hospital outside of the county. In the latest report, the count includes only Auburn patients.
But the number still shows the effect of COVID-19 and how, for some people, it can produce severe symptoms that require hospitalization.
In December, four of these hospitalized patients have died.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
