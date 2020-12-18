Visualizing the virus: Four weeks later, 150% more COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County

Four weeks ago, Cayuga County had 131 active cases and 664 people in mandatory quarantine — a requirement for individuals who are exposed to the virus. At the time, both were new highs for the county. It wasn't long before that the county had under 100 active cases and a few hundred residents in quarantine.

Now, Cayuga County's active case count is up to 535, a 308% increase in four weeks. There are 2,447 people in quarantine, a 268% spike since Nov. 20.

With nearly 3,000 active cases or residents in quarantine, about 4% of the county's population is directly affected by COVID-19.

A December not to remember

A new record was set in November when Cayuga County had 422 COVID-19 cases. That was a terrible mark for the county as it was a clear indication that the situation here was getting worse.

In December, it's been much worse. The county has 862 confirmed cases this month. The total excludes the cases awaiting admission. When those are included in the tally, it rises to 1,203 cases — and we're a little past the halfway point of the month.

Nearly half of the county's confirmed cases have been reported in December.

COVID-19 hospitalizations