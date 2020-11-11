Visualizing the virus: How quickly COVID-19 became a problem in Cayuga County

When the Cayuga County Health Department sent out its situational update on Sept. 4, there were no new COVID-19 cases to report over a four-day period. The county had 176 total confirmed cases since mid-March. Three people were considered active cases because they had tested positive in late August and remained in mandatory isolation.
Two months later, the county is facing a much different COVID-19 situation — one that is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.
The Citizen reviewed the health department's updates, which are sent biweekly, and compiled data to help visualize how quickly COVID-19 became a larger problem in Cayuga County.
Case milestones
Because of the statewide shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Cayuga County didn't see a huge spike in cases. It took 77 days from the county's first case on March 18 to report its 100th case on June 3, which was after the county and region entered the fourth phase of its reopening process.
It took another 113 days for the county to go from 100 to 200 cases on Sept. 24. But the case totals have increased rapidly since that date.
After Sept. 24, the county reached 300 confirmed cases in 26 days and only needed another eight days to report its 400th case. Nine days later, the county had its 500th confirmed case.
Confirmed cases
The health department released a table showing the uptick in confirmed cases over the last two months.
From March 18 through Sept. 4, there were 176 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County. A majority of those cases (90) were in April and May. Now, the county is up to 545 confirmed cases.
The surge began in mid-September. There was one cluster linked to a church. An increased number of potential exposures were reported at businesses in Auburn and other parts of the county.
There were 42 positive cases in September — the most in a month since May. But it was just the start. The outbreak worsened in Cayuga County.
In October, the county had 228 cases — the highest monthly total during the pandemic. That trend has continued in November. Through the first nine days of the month, there were 99 new cases.
The single-day increases in new COVID-19 cases also help tell the story of Cayuga County's outbreak. Before Oct. 14, the county had one day (April 9) with 10 or more new cases.
Over the past four 40 days, there have been 16 days with at least 10 new cases. The most cases reported in one day is 23 on Oct. 20 and Nov. 6.
|Date
|New cases
|Oct. 20
|23
|Nov. 6
|23
|Oct. 29
|19
|Oct. 23
|19
|Nov. 8
|16
|Oct. 31
|15
|Oct. 27
|13
|Oct. 28
|13
|Oct. 19
|13
|Oct. 25
|13
|Nov. 1
|12
|Nov. 3
|11
|April 9
|11
|Oct. 14
|10
|Oct. 22
|10
|Nov. 5
|10
|Nov. 7
|10
Active cases
For the first six months of the pandemic, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Cayuga County was low. There would be small spikes, but there were several points when the active cases numbers would be in the single digits or close to zero.
That's where the county stood on Sept. 4. There were three active cases in the county.
The number of active cases began to grow in mid-September. But it wasn't until one month later when the county reported 35 active cases — at the time, its most yet during the pandemic — that there was a major uptick. One week later, on Oct. 23, the county health department said there were 92 active cases, 44 of which were incarcerated individuals at Cayuga Correctional Facility in Moravia.
In the county's five subsequent situational updates, the total number of active cases have been 98, 98, 120, 98 and 112.
Active cases are people who test positive for COVID-19 and are placed in mandatory isolation. They must meet certain requirements, including being fever-free and symptom-free, before they are discharged.
Quarantine
Because one person could have multiple contacts before they test positive for COVID-19, the number of people in mandatory quarantine — a requirement for people who are exposed to the virus — has always fluctuated. But with an increased number of active cases come more people who are placed into mandatory quarantine.
In mid-September, the number of people in quarantine had dropped to 26. But as the number of positive cases grew, there were more people in mandatory quarantine. By the end of September, the health department was monitoring 178 quarantined residents.
As cases spiked in October, there were hundreds of contacts identified who were placed into quarantine. The high for the month was on Oct. 30 when the health department reported 404 people in quarantine.
But that number continued to rise. In its most recent update on Monday, the health department reported that there are 627 people in quarantine. That's the highest number of quarantined residents at any point of the pandemic.
Why is the quarantine process important? Because, as the health department has noted, there have been several cases involving people who were quarantined and later tested positive for the virus.
Deaths and hospitalizations
In the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were three deaths in Cayuga County. There have been three more deaths in the last month.
Five of the county's six COVID-19 deaths were at least 60 years old and had underlying health conditions. The lone death under age 60 was a man in his 40s who had chronic medical conditions.
There has been a steady number of hospitalizations during this recent spike. After reporting no hospitalizations in the first few weeks of September, the county reached a peak of eight hospitalizations at one point in October. As of Monday, there were seven residents hospitalized with COVID-19.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
