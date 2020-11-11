Visualizing the virus: How quickly COVID-19 became a problem in Cayuga County

In mid-September, the number of people in quarantine had dropped to 26. But as the number of positive cases grew, there were more people in mandatory quarantine. By the end of September, the health department was monitoring 178 quarantined residents.

As cases spiked in October, there were hundreds of contacts identified who were placed into quarantine. The high for the month was on Oct. 30 when the health department reported 404 people in quarantine.

But that number continued to rise. In its most recent update on Monday, the health department reported that there are 627 people in quarantine. That's the highest number of quarantined residents at any point of the pandemic.

Why is the quarantine process important? Because, as the health department has noted, there have been several cases involving people who were quarantined and later tested positive for the virus.

Deaths and hospitalizations

In the first five months of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were three deaths in Cayuga County. There have been three more deaths in the last month.

Five of the county's six COVID-19 deaths were at least 60 years old and had underlying health conditions. The lone death under age 60 was a man in his 40s who had chronic medical conditions.