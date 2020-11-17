Visualizing the virus: How 'second wave' of COVID-19 compares to first in Cayuga County

For Cayuga County, the second wave has been much worse. As the chart above shows, the uptick really began in September. But it worsened in October with higher numbers of active cases and people in quarantine. Some of those individuals who were in quarantine later tested positive for the virus. There has been a significant increase in the number of active cases and the county's overall total of confirmed cases.

The second wave is best highlighted by the number of confirmed cases in the first seven months compared to the last two. From March through September, there were 218 cases. In October and the first half of November, there has been 425 cases.

There are factors contributing to the second wave in Cayuga County. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen that gatherings are a problem. There are concerns that case numbers will continue to rise after Thanksgiving. Other settings where people congregate, such as funerals, have been sources of spread. There have been cases linked to workplaces, too.

With the spike in cases, health officials worry that there will be more hospitalizations and deaths. Cayuga County has had a steady number of hospitalizations for weeks. There have been four deaths since early October after three in the first seven months of the pandemic.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.