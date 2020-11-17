Visualizing the virus: How 'second wave' of COVID-19 compares to first in Cayuga County

It has been eight months since Cayuga County reported its first confirmed COVID-19 case. Throughout the spring and much of the summer, though, there weren't a large number of active cases. Total hospitalizations remained low. Three people died, but those deaths occurred over a four-month period.
The county's "first wave" of the COVID-19 pandemic was a mere ripple. There were 218 confirmed cases in the first seven months of the public health crisis. Ninety of those cases were in April and May when New York, as a state, had well over 10,000 new cases and hundreds of virus-related deaths daily.
In Cayuga County, though, that first wave was a preview of what arrived in October. While the numbers of confirmed cases started to rise in September, it wasn't until the following month that there were more people in isolation due to a positive test and there were dozens of contacts who needed to be quarantined.
For the county, the "second wave" has been much worst than the first.
Active cases and quarantined residents
On Monday, the Cayuga County Health Department reported 117 people were in mandatory isolation (also referred to as active cases) and 607 people are in mandatory quarantine because they had contact with a positive case.
This is a trend that won't subside anytime soon. The total number of active cases has been above 90 since the health department's situational update on Oct. 23. It reached a high of 128 on Nov. 13.
With the spike in active cases comes an increased number of people in quarantine. Depending on the type of case — it could be someone who went to work after experiencing symptoms or a student in a local school — there could be a significant number of contacts. These are people who need to quarantine to prevent the spread of the virus.
The highest number of people in quarantine is 627 on Nov. 9. The total has hovered around 600 for a week.
Total confirmed cases
Support Local Journalism
Cayuga County reached another milestone Saturday with its 600th confirmed COVID-19 case. With more cases on Sunday and Monday, the county's total number of confirmed cases stands at 643.
To put this in perspective: Cayuga County had its 300th confirmed case on Oct. 20. About a month later, the county has more than doubled that total.
In the past three weeks, the county has topped 400, 500 and 600 cases. It took eight days for the county to go from 500 confirmed cases to 600.
The second wave
When parts of New York experienced the first wave, the case numbers were relatively low and hospitalizations didn't reach a critical level. Cayuga County is an example. The most confirmed cases the county had in one month during the first wave was 48 in April. There were 42 more cases in May and then low numbers of cases in the months that followed.
For Cayuga County, the second wave has been much worse. As the chart above shows, the uptick really began in September. But it worsened in October with higher numbers of active cases and people in quarantine. Some of those individuals who were in quarantine later tested positive for the virus. There has been a significant increase in the number of active cases and the county's overall total of confirmed cases.
The second wave is best highlighted by the number of confirmed cases in the first seven months compared to the last two. From March through September, there were 218 cases. In October and the first half of November, there has been 425 cases.
There are factors contributing to the second wave in Cayuga County. Kathleen Cuddy, the county's public health director, told The Citizen that gatherings are a problem. There are concerns that case numbers will continue to rise after Thanksgiving. Other settings where people congregate, such as funerals, have been sources of spread. There have been cases linked to workplaces, too.
With the spike in cases, health officials worry that there will be more hospitalizations and deaths. Cayuga County has had a steady number of hospitalizations for weeks. There have been four deaths since early October after three in the first seven months of the pandemic.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.