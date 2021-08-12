Volunteers helping Cayuga County seniors applauded at Owasco event

OWASCO — The social interaction that Meals on Wheels volunteers provide recipients is often about as important as the food they bring.
The program's volunteers who deliver to isolated seniors throughout Cayuga County, along with other individuals who help people in their communities, were recognized at an event by the Cayuga County Office for the Aging at the Owasco Fire Department Pavilion Thursday. Two people picked up Senior Citizen of the Year honors and two more were given Outstanding Senior Citizen acknowledgement.
Kim Dungey, the aging office's volunteer coordinator, said around 60 volunteers make time for the Meals on Wheels program. The drivers use their own vehicles to distribute food despite scorching heat or swirling snow, she said, and speak to recipients through a window or door, or call to make sure they are OK. There have been times where recipients needed help when a driver happened to arrive, and called 911.
If a recipient doesn't answer, Dungey continued, drivers contact the office, which then reaches out to the recipient's contact person. The volunteers also provide some vital interaction, talking to recipients, asking how they are. She said the visits' social aspect have become even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Our driver may be the only face somebody sees all day," Dungey said.
Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman addressed the crowd of over 50 attendees. Brenda Wiemann, director of the office for aging, recognized several people, including program volunteers, the county Legislature, the office's staff and those who help run the meal program.
The two people spotlighted as Outstanding Senior Citizens were Ed Hawkins, of Sterling and Nancy Klaben, of Auburn. Hawkins has brought food to his neighbors in the Fair Haven Senior Apartments during the COVID-19 pandemic and went to community food giveaways to gather up food for those in his building who couldn't get out, "to make sure that everyone had the food that they needed," Wiemann said. Hawkins received a plaque from county Legislator Elaine Daly.
Klaben, a resident at the Edward T. Boyle Center, a senior citizen apartment building in Auburn, was lauded for her various volunteer activities and making baked goods for the people at the center, "every week, multiple days a week, and they love it," Wiemann added.
After county Legislator Tim Lattimore handed a plaque to Klaben, she recalled a moment when she was 7 years old. Her father asked her to do some work around their house, and she replied, "'What do I get paid?"'
"He said, 'You've got a roof over your head, you've got food to eat and you've got clothes, don't ask for money. If you see something that needs to be done, just go ahead and do it.' So I've been doing that all my life," Klaben said.
Claude Stoker, of Moravia and Al Evener, of Auburn, were nominated as Senior Citizens of the Year. Stoker has been a driver for the SCAT Van for over 15 years, is a member of the board of directors for Four Town Ambulance, helped establish the Moravia Youth Baseball League and is the league secretary. Evener, who was a member of the King Ferry Fire Department for 12 years, has served as a Meals on Wheels volunteer for over 20 years, covering over 70 miles in the county every single day — the longest route of any program volunteer.
Evener said he normally wakes up at 7 a.m. in order to make his deliveries, adding he already did all of his driving for Thursday before coming to the event. He talked about why he would put in that much effort for no money for so long, saying he simply does it to help people.
"The senior citizens, they got to eat, they got to have somebody check on them once in a while," Evener said.
