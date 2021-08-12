Volunteers helping Cayuga County seniors applauded at Owasco event

Cayuga County Legislature Chairperson Aileen McNabb-Coleman addressed the crowd of over 50 attendees. Brenda Wiemann, director of the office for aging, recognized several people, including program volunteers, the county Legislature, the office's staff and those who help run the meal program.

The two people spotlighted as Outstanding Senior Citizens were Ed Hawkins, of Sterling and Nancy Klaben, of Auburn. Hawkins has brought food to his neighbors in the Fair Haven Senior Apartments during the COVID-19 pandemic and went to community food giveaways to gather up food for those in his building who couldn't get out, "to make sure that everyone had the food that they needed," Wiemann said. Hawkins received a plaque from county Legislator Elaine Daly.

Klaben, a resident at the Edward T. Boyle Center, a senior citizen apartment building in Auburn, was lauded for her various volunteer activities and making baked goods for the people at the center, "every week, multiple days a week, and they love it," Wiemann added.

After county Legislator Tim Lattimore handed a plaque to Klaben, she recalled a moment when she was 7 years old. Her father asked her to do some work around their house, and she replied, "'What do I get paid?"'